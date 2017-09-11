China, Forum, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.11.2018, 10:48
Grybauskaite going to China to open up opportunities for Lithuanian business
The visit, however, comes amid tensions over trade wars and
human rights activists' warnings about the persecution of dissidents and ethnic
minorities.
In Shanghai, the Lithuanian leader is scheduled to meet with
her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and attend China's first imports exhibition.
With this exhibition, China is trying to soften criticism that it blocks
foreign companies from its internal market and protects national companies.
Grybauskaite will join leaders from the Czech Republic,
Hungary, Malta, Croatia, Russia, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, Pakistan and the Cook
Islands.
On Sunday, Grybauskaite will attend a gala dinner hosted by
the Chinese leader, and their bilateral meeting is scheduled for Monday. The
Lithuanian president will also open one of the three forums during the
exhibition, dedicated to trade and investment. The other two will be opened by
the Czech president and the Croatian premier.
Nerijus Aleksiejunas, chief advisor to the Lithuanian
president on foreign policy issues, says this exhibition "shows China's
opening-up and wish to trade".
"It's the first exhibition on China's imports, and it
also provides opportunities for Lithuania to export to China. There have been
no such exhibitions held so far as China has talked only about its
exports," the diplomat told on Monday.
The bilateral meeting of the Lithuanian and Chinese
presidents will focus on the promotion of open trade.
Lithuanian food products and textiles will be presented
during the exhibition in China, with 18 Lithuanian producers, including
Mantinga, Pieno Zvaigzdes and Daumantai, in attendance.
A separate event on new financial technologies will also be
held in Shanghai, and here Lithuania will speak about its ambition to become
the fintech center of Northern Europe.
The Lithuanian delegation will call on China to issue
Lithuanian companies permits to export beef, poultry and feed to China,
Aleksiejunas said.
In his words, Lithuanian laser producer have already
consolidated their positions in China, and there is a potential to expand
cooperation in the area of biotechnology, the diplomat said.
Official figures from Lithuania's statistics service,
Statistics Lithuania, show that China is the 25th among Lithuania's exports
partners, and comes in 13th in terms of imports.
Human rights activists are calling on the West to put more
pressure on China over growing persecution of dissidents and ethnic minorities.
China froze ties with Lithuania for several years after
Grybauskaite met with Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Vilnius in
2013. The Dalai Lama also visited Vilnius in June but the president and
government representatives did not meet with him this time.
