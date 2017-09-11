Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvia will organize lottery of receipts
Latvian residents will be able to participate in the lottery by
registering their receipts in the value of at least 5 euros on cekuloterija.lv website.
There will be monthly prces and annual prizes. The monthly prizes will
include one 10,000 euros prize, three 5,000 euros prizes and fifty 100 euros prizes.
There will also be annual prizes: one 20,000 euros prize, four 10,000 euros
prizes and five 2,000 euros prizes.
Receipts can be registered starting from July 1, 2019, and the first
annual prize will be organized in January 2020.
The lotteries will be organized by the State Revenue Service, while
results will be published by Latvijas
Loto state-owned lottery company.
The objective is to foster fair competition and increase tax revenue by
urging people to demand receipts for the goods or services they buy.
