Financial Services, Good for Business, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 13:53
Latvian-founded FIC Network announces first corporate bond issued on blockchain
|Arturs Ivanovs. Photo: FIC.
This inaugural transaction is FIC’s
first step toward simplifying, streamlining and rebuilding the infrastructure
for the entire fixed income market. With its blockchain-powered web platform, FIC will enable the listing, settlement,
and redemption of any type of fixed income instrument (including corporate
bonds, asset-backed securities and hedging instruments). Designed as an
institutional-grade platform, FIC Network
will deliver significant cost savings through a completely digital,
blockchain-based process, from issuance to redemption.
FIC's infrastructure
delivers significant value to all fixed income market participants through:
●
Instant settlement with Delivery Versus Payment
(DVP) built into its blockchain protocol
●
Reduced costs through encoding, automation and
standardization of trade and legal documentation, bond management, and
servicing
●
Enhanced cryptographically secure blockchain using
the Stellar Consensus Protocol
●
Digital custodianship to facilitate the direct
control of assets by issuers and investors
FIC Network provided the technology
for Capstone Intelligent Solutions to
issue its privately placed, one-year, US Dollar denominated bond to investors.
LK Shields acted as legal advisor.
The bond was recorded by the parties using FIC Network’s blockchain infrastructure, the open-source FIC
wallet, FIC coins, and the FIC business platform.
Factury Inc., the parent
company of FIC Network Ltd., was
founded by Arturs Ivanovs in 2016. Prior to founding FIC Network, Ivanovs worked in
implementing EU credit market regulation in Latvia. He became professionally
involved in blockchain technology in 2015.
Arturs Ivanovs says, “FIC and
its technology will enable the democratization of the fixed income market and
increase access to capital for small and medium sized businesses. The issuance
of this bond is the first step toward rebuilding the infrastructure for the
entire fixed income market. Our institutional grade platform enables easier and
more efficient issuance, management, trading and settlement of fixed income
instruments for all market participants. It ultimately delivers cost savings
through a completely digital blockchain based process and by minimizing back
office operations. We look forward to
supporting all fixed income market participants with our suite of cutting edge
technologies.”
Fergus Kelly, the Founder
and Managing Director of Capstone
Intelligent Solutions Limited
says of their bond issuance, "Capstone
is a growing communications technology innovator. When looking at funding
options, we were immediately drawn to the idea of a bond issue managed on the
blockchain. We chose FIC Network for its
instant settlement, reduced transaction costs, and automation of coupon
payments back to coupon owners. We are
delighted to work with FIC to help in
funding our expanding global capabilities."
Adam Draper, Boost VC Managing Director and a seed
round investor in FIC Network, says,
“This first bond issue is a validation of the FIC Network vision and we are delighted to see them achieve this
milestone. We were early backers of Arturs and his team and believe in the
massive opportunity to improve the fixed income market.”
- 01.11.2018 За год в Латвии за отмывание денег ликвидированы 16 предприятий
- 01.11.2018 Завершился очередной этап благотворительной программы Riepas ar sirdi
- 01.11.2018 В Латвии будут проводиться чековые лотереи
- 01.11.2018 C сегодняшнего дня в Латвии можно регистрировать автомобили с правосторонним управлением
- 01.11.2018 В 86% проверенных учебных заведений в Латвии обнаружены нарушения требований «зеленой» публичной закупки
- 01.11.2018 В Латвии от работника нельзя будет требовать знания иностранного языка, если его использование не входит в обязанности
- 01.11.2018 В Латвии сократилось количество налогоплательщиков-юридических лиц
- 01.11.2018 Violations in green food product procurements discovered in 86% of inspected Latvia’s schools
- 01.11.2018 European Investment Bank approves 10 mln euros quasi equity facility for HansaMatrix
- 01.11.2018 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks remains leader in Latvia’s food and beverages industry in 2017