Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Jurmala, Latvia, Russia, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 14:02
Baltic Forum in Jurmala to discuss Russians in the West and relations with US
|Photo: balticforum.org.
The
conference will bring together opinion leaders from Russia, the US and other
countries.
Igor Yurgens, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of
Contemporary Development, Chairman of Advisory board of the Baltic Forum,
Russia, will speak about the conference’s main topic – Russians in the West.
Experts from Latvia, Russia and Norway will also speak.
The second
part of the conference will be dedicated to the US-Russia relations.
Participants
of the conference from the US will include Ambassador James Collins, nonresident senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace; General Roger Brady,
33rd commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe; Ambassador Alexander Vershbow, distinguished fellow at the Scowcroft Center
for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council; Daniel Runde, vice president, Center for Strategic &
International Studies (CSIS); Charles
Larson, partner of the LS2Group, former Ambassador of US to Latvia; Sally Painter, Co-Founder and Chief
Operating Officer, Blue Star Strategies, LLC; Member of the Board of the
Atlantic Council.
Russia will
be represented by General Vyacheslav
Trubnikov, Member of the board of directors of the Institute of World
Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences; Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director
General of TASS; Elena Telegina,
Dean, International Energy Business Department, Russian University of Oil and
Gas; Director of the Institute of Geopolitics and Energy Security of Russia,
and other experts.
Learn more about the forum and its program here.
- 31.10.2018 В рамках Балтийского форума состоится конференция о русских за пределами России и отношениях с США
- 31.10.2018 Латвия передает участок возле Гайзинькалнса российскому миллиардеру Шефлеру
- 31.10.2018 Рига вошла в десятку самых зеленых городов мира
- 31.10.2018 Estonian police catch man who stole mlns of euros' worth of cryptocurrency
- 31.10.2018 Riga ranked world's 10th greenest city – travel portal
- 31.10.2018 Anti-vaxxers most prominent in Bulgaria, Latvia and France, says survey
- 31.10.2018 Эксперт Swedbank: как испортить кредитную историю?
- 31.10.2018 Тартусский университет входит в десятку лучших университетов Восточной Европы и Центральной Азии
- 31.10.2018 Две работы IMMER Group победили в конкурсе Golden Cylinder Award
- 31.10.2018 Lux Express bus company carries by 12% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months 2018