Baltic Forum in Jurmala to discuss Russians in the West and relations with US

The annual Baltic Forum conference on November 2, 2018, in Jurmala will discuss Russians in the West and relations with the US, informs LETA referring to the forum’s representatives.

Photo: balticforum.org.

The conference will bring together opinion leaders from Russia, the US and other countries.





Igor Yurgens, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Contemporary Development, Chairman of Advisory board of the Baltic Forum, Russia, will speak about the conference’s main topic – Russians in the West. Experts from Latvia, Russia and Norway will also speak.





The second part of the conference will be dedicated to the US-Russia relations.





Participants of the conference from the US will include Ambassador James Collins, nonresident senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; General Roger Brady, 33rd commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe; Ambassador Alexander Vershbow, distinguished fellow at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council; Daniel Runde, vice president, Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS); Charles Larson, partner of the LS2Group, former Ambassador of US to Latvia; Sally Painter, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Blue Star Strategies, LLC; Member of the Board of the Atlantic Council.





Russia will be represented by General Vyacheslav Trubnikov, Member of the board of directors of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences; Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of TASS; Elena Telegina, Dean, International Energy Business Department, Russian University of Oil and Gas; Director of the Institute of Geopolitics and Energy Security of Russia, and other experts.





