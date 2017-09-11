Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 12:21
Lux Express bus company carries by 12% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months 2018
BC, Riga, 31.10.2018.Print version
International bus company Lux Express in the first nine months of 2018 carried 122,580 passengers in Latvia or by 12% more than in the respective period last year, informs LETA referring to the company’s representative Laura Studente.
This year
there have been 12,620 passengers carried a month on average.
The largest
number of passengers or 14,954 was carried in August, up 14% year-on-year,
while the lowest number of passenger used Lux Express services in February –
10,874, up 9% from the respective month in 2017.
In the
first nine months of this year the most stable passenger flow was on Riga-Tallinn
route, followed by Riga-Vilnius and Riga-St.Petersburg.
In total, Lux Express Group in the first nine months of 2018 carried more than 2.117 mln
passengers or 235,285 passengers a month on average.
Other articles:
- 31.10.2018 Эксперт Swedbank: как испортить кредитную историю?
- 31.10.2018 Тартусский университет входит в десятку лучших университетов Восточной Европы и Центральной Азии
- 31.10.2018 Две работы IMMER Group победили в конкурсе Golden Cylinder Award
- 31.10.2018 Last day for submitting applications for oil production in western Lithuania
- 31.10.2018 Technopolis Ülemiste создаст в Таллинне коворкинг-пространство площадью 1800 кв. м
- 31.10.2018 Laura Luse selected for position of new Rundale Palace Museum director
- 31.10.2018 41% of Estonian residents between 18-74 have purchased alcohol from Latvia – survey
- 31.10.2018 Рыбоконсервное предприятие Gamma-A рассматривает возможность объединения с другим предприятием
- 31.10.2018 В Латвии растет желание предпринимателей получать кредиты, возможности банков – уменьшаются
- 31.10.2018 Новым директором музея Рундальского дворца станет Лаура Лусе