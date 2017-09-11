Lux Express bus company carries by 12% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months 2018

International bus company Lux Express in the first nine months of 2018 carried 122,580 passengers in Latvia or by 12% more than in the respective period last year, informs LETA referring to the company’s representative Laura Studente.

This year there have been 12,620 passengers carried a month on average.





The largest number of passengers or 14,954 was carried in August, up 14% year-on-year, while the lowest number of passenger used Lux Express services in February – 10,874, up 9% from the respective month in 2017.





In the first nine months of this year the most stable passenger flow was on Riga-Tallinn route, followed by Riga-Vilnius and Riga-St.Petersburg.





In total, Lux Express Group in the first nine months of 2018 carried more than 2.117 mln passengers or 235,285 passengers a month on average.