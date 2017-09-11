Last day for submitting applications for oil production in western Lithuania

Wednesday, October 31, 2018, is the last day for Lithuanian and foreign companies to submit applications to the Lithuanian Geological Survey for oil exploration and production in the Silute-Taurage area of western Lithuania, informs LETA/BNS.

Jurga Lazauskiene of the Geological Survey says she cannot disclose how many companies have so far been interested in the tender.





"The tender is taking place normally, pursuant to legislation. I cannot disclose now either how many interested parties there are, or what they are as it will undermine the tender," she told.

Currently, it's clear that out of the Lithuanian companies directly or indirectly owned by Lotos Petrobaltic, Poland's second-largest oil group, Minijos Nafta will not take part in the tender. A company representative told BNS Lithuania such a decision had been made by the company's shareholders.





Other Lotos-owned companies in Lithuania – Lotos-Geonafta, Manifoldas and Genciu Nafta – refrained from comment or were unavailable for comment.





Besides these companies, LL Investicijos, TanOil, Troba and Diseta, owned by the Netherlands' KS Energy, have licenses for the exploration and production of hydrocarbon resources in Lithuania.





This is the first tender for hydrocarbon production in Lithuania since 2012 when American energy giant Chevron won the tender for oil shale production. The company left Lithuania after public protests, and Diseta got the license in 2012.





Oil is produced only from underground oil deposits. 68,000 tons of oil were produced in Lithuania last year, down 12% in 2016.