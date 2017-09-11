Competition, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Oil
Last day for submitting applications for oil production in western Lithuania
Jurga Lazauskiene of the Geological Survey says she cannot
disclose how many companies have so far been interested in the tender.
"The
tender is taking place normally, pursuant to legislation. I cannot disclose now
either how many interested parties there are, or what they are as it will
undermine the tender," she told.
Currently,
it's clear that out of the Lithuanian companies directly or indirectly owned by
Lotos Petrobaltic, Poland's second-largest oil group, Minijos Nafta will not take part in the
tender. A company representative told BNS Lithuania such a decision had been
made by the company's shareholders.
Other Lotos-owned companies in Lithuania – Lotos-Geonafta, Manifoldas and Genciu Nafta
– refrained from comment or were unavailable for comment.
Besides
these companies, LL Investicijos, TanOil, Troba and Diseta, owned
by the Netherlands' KS Energy, have
licenses for the exploration and production of hydrocarbon resources in
Lithuania.
This is the
first tender for hydrocarbon production in Lithuania since 2012 when American
energy giant Chevron won the tender
for oil shale production. The company left Lithuania after public protests, and
Diseta got the license in 2012.
Oil is
produced only from underground oil deposits. 68,000 tons of oil were produced
in Lithuania last year, down 12% in 2016.
