Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 10:47
airBaltic Pilot Academy receives Diamond flight simulator
|Photo: airBaltic.
Pauls Calitis, SVP Flight Operations of airBaltic: “As we have gained first-hand experience in operating Diamond Aircraft over this summer, our
confidence in their technologies has only grown. In order to prepare future
pilots for the state-of-the-art Airbus
A220-300 aircraft, it has been instrumental to provide them with the most
modern and safest training technology.”
Amila
Spiegel, Sales & Marketing Director, Diamond
Aircraft Industries GmbH: “Diamond Aircraft is the only
aircraft manufacturer offering a complete line-up of type specific flight
simulators along with its aircraft. airBaltic’s
flight instructors and students will highly benefit from the same hardware and
software they know from the real Diamond
Aircraft plane. The implementation of our simulator will help to increase
efficiency, effectiveness and safety of the company’s operations.”
Vilmantas Mazonas, Managing Director of airBalticTraining: “For the first two classes of students, which
have already begun their studies, we received in total over 650 applications.
We have seen tremendous increase in the interest from potential students. Since
establishing airBaltic Pilot Academy,
becoming a commercial pilot is now a much more realistic dream for many.”
The
application process for the 2019 spring group of airBaltic Pilot Academy will be open until November 5, 2018. For
more information and applications, please visit: http://pilotacademy.com. The third group will start studies
in January 2019.
