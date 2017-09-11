airBaltic Pilot Academy receives Diamond flight simulator

airBaltic Pilot Academy has received Diamond Aircraft DSIM flight training simulator which was ordered earlier this year and now supplements the training aircraft used by the academy. The simulator will be based in airBalticTraining facilities in Riga, informed the company’s representative.

Photo: airBaltic.

Pauls Calitis, SVP Flight Operations of airBaltic: “As we have gained first-hand experience in operating Diamond Aircraft over this summer, our confidence in their technologies has only grown. In order to prepare future pilots for the state-of-the-art Airbus A220-300 aircraft, it has been instrumental to provide them with the most modern and safest training technology.”





Amila Spiegel, Sales & Marketing Director, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH: “Diamond Aircraft is the only aircraft manufacturer offering a complete line-up of type specific flight simulators along with its aircraft. airBaltic’s flight instructors and students will highly benefit from the same hardware and software they know from the real Diamond Aircraft plane. The implementation of our simulator will help to increase efficiency, effectiveness and safety of the company’s operations.”





Vilmantas Mazonas, Managing Director of airBalticTraining: “For the first two classes of students, which have already begun their studies, we received in total over 650 applications. We have seen tremendous increase in the interest from potential students. Since establishing airBaltic Pilot Academy, becoming a commercial pilot is now a much more realistic dream for many.”





The application process for the 2019 spring group of airBaltic Pilot Academy will be open until November 5, 2018. For more information and applications, please visit: http://pilotacademy.com. The third group will start studies in January 2019.