Tuesday, 30.10.2018, 23:34
Latvian classical conductor Andris Nelsons awarded Order of the British Empire
BC, Riga, 30.10.2018.
While in London conducting concerts at the Royal Festival Hall with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons also received his OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), according to information posted on Nelson’s website writes LETA.
This honor from the British Queen is awarded to individuals for outstanding service to the community, and in Nelsons’ case, for his services to music in the UK.
This was presented to him in an award ceremony from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Michael Ellis, at the department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
