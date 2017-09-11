Food Union invests EUR 2.4 mln in four new production units

Latvia’s leading dairy processing company Food Union has invested EUR 2.4 mln in purchase of four new production units, continuing work on development of the center of excellence of fresh dairy products, the company reported.

Normunds Stanevics, the financial director of Food Union in Europe and board chairman of Rigas Piena Kombinats dairy, told that almost a year has passed since we started work on development of the center of excellence. “Thanks to intense and considerate teamwork, construction and arrangement of the new production unit is being conducted in line with the timetable. Thus, in the nearest months consumers will be surprised by innovative, tasty and healthy dairy products that have been made with the help of the new equipment,” he said.





In order to increase the company’s production capacity and expand the category of curds snacks with new format products, three innovative production units have been purchased: a new line for production of the classic curds snacks, a line for production of curds snacks with different fillings, and a line for production of curds snacks in the form of sandwiches. In addition, a unit for packaging curds snacks has been purchased that will make the opening of the package easier and faster. The value of these production units is almost EUR 1.5 mln.





Also, considerable investments – more than EUR 970,000 – have been made in new drinking yoghurt line. The products will have new packaging solutions that will not only be more convenient in use, but also fully recyclable and therefore more friendly to the environment. At present the equipment is being tested and when the tests are completed, production will be launched in November.





As reported, work on the center of excellence of fresh dairy products will be conducted step by step, investing more than EUR 11.1 mln by 2020. As a result, whole production in Riga will be centralized in a new production plant equipped with modern production units, thus, strengthening the leading position of Food Union in development of innovative products and allowing to expand the range of products.





Food Union is the largest dairy company in Latvia and the leading ice cream producer in the Baltic countries. Food Union Group is made up of three largest dairy companies and ice cream makers in Latvia – Rigas piena kombinats, Valmieras piens, and Rigas piensaimnieks, Estonia’s largest ice cream maker Premia, the leading Danish ice cream producer Premier Is and Danish ice cream distribution company Hjem Is, Norway’s ice cream company Isbjorn Is, Romanian ice cream maker Alpin57Lux, and ice cream company Ingman Ice Cream in Belarus.