Tuesday, 30.10.2018, 12:21
Food Union invests EUR 2.4 mln in four new production units
Normunds Stanevics,
the financial director of Food Union in Europe and board chairman of Rigas Piena Kombinats dairy, told that
almost a year has passed since we started work on development of the center of
excellence. “Thanks to intense and considerate teamwork, construction and
arrangement of the new production unit is being conducted in line with the
timetable. Thus, in the nearest months consumers will be surprised by
innovative, tasty and healthy dairy products that have been made with the help
of the new equipment,” he said.
In order to increase the company’s production capacity and
expand the category of curds snacks with new format products, three innovative
production units have been purchased: a new line for production of the classic
curds snacks, a line for production of curds snacks with different fillings, and
a line for production of curds snacks in the form of sandwiches. In addition, a
unit for packaging curds snacks has been purchased that will make the opening
of the package easier and faster. The value of these production units is almost
EUR 1.5 mln.
Also, considerable investments – more than EUR 970,000 –
have been made in new drinking yoghurt line. The products will have new
packaging solutions that will not only be more convenient in use, but also
fully recyclable and therefore more friendly to the environment. At present the
equipment is being tested and when the tests are completed, production will be
launched in November.
As reported, work on the center of excellence of fresh dairy
products will be conducted step by step, investing more than EUR 11.1 mln by
2020. As a result, whole production in Riga will be centralized in a new
production plant equipped with modern production units, thus, strengthening the
leading position of Food Union in development of innovative products and
allowing to expand the range of products.
Food Union is the largest dairy company in Latvia and the
leading ice cream producer in the Baltic countries. Food Union Group is made up of three largest dairy companies and
ice cream makers in Latvia – Rigas piena
kombinats, Valmieras piens, and Rigas
piensaimnieks, Estonia’s largest ice cream maker Premia, the leading Danish ice cream producer Premier Is and Danish ice cream distribution company Hjem Is, Norway’s ice cream company Isbjorn Is, Romanian ice cream maker Alpin57Lux, and ice cream company Ingman Ice Cream in Belarus.
