Tuesday, 30.10.2018, 12:21
Hollister Lithuania boosts share capital 5-fold to EUR 20 mln
Based on information from the Center of Registers, the share
capital increase was approved on June 6. The Lithuanian company's new share
issue with a nominal value of 16 mln euros was paid up by its sole shareholder,
Ireland-registered Hollister ULC.
Hollister launched
construction on its new facility in the Kaunas FEZ in November 2017, with plans
to employ 30 to 40 people in 2019 and to raise this number of 300 at a later
stage.
Headquartered in Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three
continents and offices in over 25 countries. It sells products in more than 80
markets around the world.
Founded in 1921, the employee-owned business is a major
global developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced medical products for
ostomy care, continence care, critical care and wound care.
