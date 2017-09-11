Hollister Lithuania boosts share capital 5-fold to EUR 20 mln

Hollister Lietuva, a Hollister Group company that is building a 50-mln-euro factory in the Kaunas Free Economic Zone (FEZ), has increased its authorized share capital five-fold to 20 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

Based on information from the Center of Registers, the share capital increase was approved on June 6. The Lithuanian company's new share issue with a nominal value of 16 mln euros was paid up by its sole shareholder, Ireland-registered Hollister ULC.





Hollister launched construction on its new facility in the Kaunas FEZ in November 2017, with plans to employ 30 to 40 people in 2019 and to raise this number of 300 at a later stage.





Headquartered in Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and offices in over 25 countries. It sells products in more than 80 markets around the world.





Founded in 1921, the employee-owned business is a major global developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced medical products for ostomy care, continence care, critical care and wound care.