Tuesday, 30.10.2018, 10:59
Elering’s net profit for first nine months grows 16%
The revenue
from the electricity and gas transmission related services increased by EUR 4.2
mln to 74.9 mln year-on-year and the sales of energy markets related services
increased by 4.9 mln euros to 25.4 mln euros.
Operating
costs were significantly impacted by the rise in the costs of balancing
electricity and regulation services by 27 per cent, increasing to 24.5 mln
euros. Elering purchases all the loss
energy needed for transmission service from the power exchange. In connection
with the higher price of electricity on the power exchange, the costs of loss
energy rose by 3.2 mln euros, reaching 13.2 mln euros.
Elering’s cash flows from operating activity in the
first nine months were 27 mln euros. A total of 69.6 mln euros was invested
into non-current assets, of which 7 mln euros was covered by European Union
support. A total of 4.2 mln euros in revenue from cross-border auctions of
transmission capacities was received.
Cash flow
from financing activities was impacted by the issuing of 224 mln euros in new
Eurobonds with more than fourfold oversubscription and redemption of earlier
bonds in the amount of 225 mln euros. A total of 40 mln euros was received from
increase of share capital while the company repaid 5.5 mln euros in loans.
Elering’s asset volume in the end of September was
943.7 mln and equity was 372.7 mln euros.
