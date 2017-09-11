Elering’s net profit for first nine months grows 16%

Elering’s income for the first nine months of this year was 100.4 mln euros, operating profit was 18.2 mln euros and net profit was 6.5 mln euros. Net profit grew by 16% y-o-y, the Elering representative informed BC.

The revenue from the electricity and gas transmission related services increased by EUR 4.2 mln to 74.9 mln year-on-year and the sales of energy markets related services increased by 4.9 mln euros to 25.4 mln euros.

Operating costs were significantly impacted by the rise in the costs of balancing electricity and regulation services by 27 per cent, increasing to 24.5 mln euros. Elering purchases all the loss energy needed for transmission service from the power exchange. In connection with the higher price of electricity on the power exchange, the costs of loss energy rose by 3.2 mln euros, reaching 13.2 mln euros.

Elering’s cash flows from operating activity in the first nine months were 27 mln euros. A total of 69.6 mln euros was invested into non-current assets, of which 7 mln euros was covered by European Union support. A total of 4.2 mln euros in revenue from cross-border auctions of transmission capacities was received.

Cash flow from financing activities was impacted by the issuing of 224 mln euros in new Eurobonds with more than fourfold oversubscription and redemption of earlier bonds in the amount of 225 mln euros. A total of 40 mln euros was received from increase of share capital while the company repaid 5.5 mln euros in loans.

Elering’s asset volume in the end of September was 943.7 mln and equity was 372.7 mln euros.