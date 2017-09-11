Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Monday, 29.10.2018
Ryanair launches winter route from Tallinn to Edinburgh
The Irish low cost carrier Ryanair on Monday launched a direct route between the Estonian capital Tallinn and the city of Edinburgh in Scotland, while flights will take place twice a week during the winter season.This is the first Tallinn winter 2018 route that the carrier will launch, Ryanair said.
"Edinburgh has been on our destination wish list for a very long time and we foresee the importance of the destination for leisure travelers but also potential as a business route," Eero Pargmae, commercial director of Tallinn Airport, said in a press release.
Ryanair's Tallinn winter schedule includes six routes in total, three of them new -- in addition to Edinburgh, flights to Paphos twice a week and to Malta once a week will also take place during the winter period.
In addition, Ryanair during the winter season will fly from Tallinn to Bergamo Airport in Milan three times per week, to Weeze Airport in Dusseldorf twice per week and to London Stansted four times per week.
