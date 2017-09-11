Baltic, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.10.2018, 11:00
airBaltic Launches Two New Direct Routes from Tallinn
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are strongly determined for further growth, and part of airBaltic business plan is to strengthen our position as the leading Baltic airline. By operating 12 direct flights from Tallinn in 2019, we will significantly increase our presence in Estonia and continue to offer the best connectivity to our Estonian passengers.”
“Going forward, we plan to further increase the number of direct flights from all three Baltic capitals. Ultimately, we aim to connect Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius with one stop to almost any destination in the world,” Martin Gauss added.
airBaltic flies
from Tallinn to Stockholm 12 times weekly. The scheduled flight time to Tallinn
is one hour and 5 minutes. One-way ticket price to Stockholm starts at 22 EUR,
including airport fees and transaction costs. The flights to Oslo are performed
two times a week and the scheduled flight time is one hour and 45 minutes.
One-way ticket price to Oslo starts at 29 EUR.
In addition, airBaltic continues to offer direct
flights from Tallinn to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Vienna and Vilnius as
well as convenient connections via Riga.
During
first nine months of 2018 airBaltic
has transported over 330 000 passengers to and from Estonia. The airline has
carried 12% more passengers in Estonia to its network spanning Europe,
Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East than during the same period last
year.
airBaltic serves over 70
destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of
destinations and convenient connections via Riga to
its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic
has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and
Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic
will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.
- 29.10.2018 Oslo hosts meeting of British, Nordic, Baltic leaders
- 29.10.2018 Stinger missile systems delivered to Latvia
- 29.10.2018 Another 100 speed cameras might be installed in Latvia in coming years
- 29.10.2018 Fuel prices continue to rise in Riga
- 27.10.2018 Fitch сохранило кредитный рейтинг Латвии на уровне «A-»; прогноз – стабильный
- 27.10.2018 Fitch affirms Latvia at 'A-'; outlook stable
- 26.10.2018 Администрация гражданской авиации ждет бизнес-план Small Planet Airlines
- 26.10.2018 Google, Revolut set up payment companies in Lithuania
- 26.10.2018 Technopolis Plc posts revenue of 131.4 mln euros