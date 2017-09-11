airBaltic Launches Two New Direct Routes from Tallinn

airBaltic on October 28, 2018 launched two new direct services from Tallinn to Stockholm and Oslo. Since the expansion in Estonia, airBaltic now bases two aircraft at Tallinn Airport. The new flights offer convenient connections between Tallinn and the two cities, BC learned in airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are strongly determined for further growth, and part of airBaltic business plan is to strengthen our position as the leading Baltic airline. By operating 12 direct flights from Tallinn in 2019, we will significantly increase our presence in Estonia and continue to offer the best connectivity to our Estonian passengers.”





“Going forward, we plan to further increase the number of direct flights from all three Baltic capitals. Ultimately, we aim to connect Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius with one stop to almost any destination in the world,” Martin Gauss added.





airBaltic flies from Tallinn to Stockholm 12 times weekly. The scheduled flight time to Tallinn is one hour and 5 minutes. One-way ticket price to Stockholm starts at 22 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs. The flights to Oslo are performed two times a week and the scheduled flight time is one hour and 45 minutes. One-way ticket price to Oslo starts at 29 EUR.





In addition, airBaltic continues to offer direct flights from Tallinn to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Vienna and Vilnius as well as convenient connections via Riga.

During first nine months of 2018 airBaltic has transported over 330 000 passengers to and from Estonia. The airline has carried 12% more passengers in Estonia to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East than during the same period last year.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.