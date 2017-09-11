Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 27.10.2018, 00:10
Technopolis Plc posts revenue of 131.4 mln euros
The
company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) in the same period fell 4.5% on year to 71.1 mln euros, the company
told the Nasdaq Helsinki stock
exchange.
In the
third quarter, the company's revenue remained largely stable, inching up 0.2%
to 44.2 mln euros, while EBITDA declined 3.1% to 24.6 mln euros.
Technopolis estimates that the group's net sales in 2018
will be at the same level as they were in 2017. The company expects the group's
EBITDA to be below the 2017 EBITDA.
Keith Silverang, CEO of Technopolis,
said that three new projects were started in the third quarter, one of them in
Estonia and two in Finland. "The cumulative value of these ongoing
projects together with already completed ones, amounts to 229 mln euros,
against our target of 200–250 mln euros for the 2017–2020 strategy period,"
he said.
He
also said that the single most significant event in the third quarter was
the announcement and subsequent completion of the voluntary public cash tender
offer on all shares in Technopolis by
Kildare Nordic Acquisitions. The
shares acquired by Kildare represented approximately 93.12% of all the shares
and votes in Technopolis. Silverang
added that the company will initiate redemption proceedings to redeem the
remaining shares in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act and will also initiate,
in due course, measures to delist Technopolis’
shares from Nasdaq Helsinki.
The
Estonian subsidiary Technopolis Ülemiste AS is owned 51% by Technopolis
Plc and 49% by Mainor Ulemiste AS.
- 26.10.2018 Через 10 лет миграционные квоты потеряют актуальность – Банк Эстонии
- 26.10.2018 Главы парламентов стран Балтии сомневаются в возможности получить компенсацию за оккупацию
- 26.10.2018 Google, Revolut set up payment companies in Lithuania
- 26.10.2018 Estonian construction sector as engine of economic growth is decelerating – SEB
- 26.10.2018 Immigration quota may be irrelevant already in 10 years – Bank of Estonia
- 26.10.2018 Parliament speakers doubt Baltic countries could be compensated for Soviet occupation damage
- 26.10.2018 airBaltic to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Oslo, Stockholm on Sunday
- 26.10.2018 Lithuanian aviation body gives Small Planet Airlines a month to update its business plan
- 26.10.2018 Lithuania ranks 137 out of 139 nations in CAF World Giving Index
- 26.10.2018 Учрежденная в Эстонии фирма планирует построить в Латвии завод биоэтанола за 150 млн. евро