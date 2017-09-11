Technopolis Plc posts revenue of 131.4 mln euros

The listed Finnish company Technopolis Plc, parent company of AS Technopolis Ülemiste developing the Ulemiste City campus in Tallinn, saw a revenue of 131.4 mln euros in the first three quarters of 2018, which is 2.1% less than in the same period the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the same period fell 4.5% on year to 71.1 mln euros, the company told the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.





In the third quarter, the company's revenue remained largely stable, inching up 0.2% to 44.2 mln euros, while EBITDA declined 3.1% to 24.6 mln euros.





Technopolis estimates that the group's net sales in 2018 will be at the same level as they were in 2017. The company expects the group's EBITDA to be below the 2017 EBITDA.





Keith Silverang, CEO of Technopolis, said that three new projects were started in the third quarter, one of them in Estonia and two in Finland. "The cumulative value of these ongoing projects together with already completed ones, amounts to 229 mln euros, against our target of 200–250 mln euros for the 2017–2020 strategy period," he said.





He also said that the single most significant event in the third quarter was the announcement and subsequent completion of the voluntary public cash tender offer on all shares in Technopolis by Kildare Nordic Acquisitions. The shares acquired by Kildare represented approximately 93.12% of all the shares and votes in Technopolis. Silverang added that the company will initiate redemption proceedings to redeem the remaining shares in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act and will also initiate, in due course, measures to delist Technopolis’ shares from Nasdaq Helsinki.





The Estonian subsidiary Technopolis Ülemiste AS is owned 51% by Technopolis Plc and 49% by Mainor Ulemiste AS.