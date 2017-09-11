airBaltic to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Oslo, Stockholm on Sunday

The Latvian airline airBaltic on Sunday, October 26, 2018, will launch two new direct routes and will start flying from Tallinn to Oslo and Stockholm, informs LETA/BNS.

The first flight to Oslo will take place at 6 p.m. and the flight to Stockholm will depart at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, the airline said.





From Tallinn, airBaltic offers direct flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Vilnius and Riga. For the summer season of 2019, direct flights to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen will also be added.





airBaltic carried around 330,000 passengers from Estonia or to Estonia in the first nine months of 2018, which is 12% more than in the same period last year.