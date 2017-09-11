Airport, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
airBaltic to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Oslo, Stockholm on Sunday
The Latvian airline airBaltic on Sunday, October 26, 2018, will launch two new direct routes and will start flying from Tallinn to Oslo and Stockholm, informs LETA/BNS.
flight to Oslo will take place at 6 p.m. and the flight to Stockholm will
depart at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, the airline said.
Tallinn, airBaltic offers direct
flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Vilnius and Riga. For the
summer season of 2019, direct flights to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen will
also be added.
airBaltic carried around 330,000 passengers from Estonia
or to Estonia in the first nine months of 2018, which is 12% more than in the
same period last year.
