Monday, 29.10.2018, 11:00
Revenue, profit of Tallinna Vesi up in Q3 of 2018
26.10.2018.
The sales revenue of the listed Estonian water services company AS Tallinna Vesi in the third quarter of 2018 rose 7.6% on year to 16.5 mln euros, while the company's net profit rose 1.4% to 7.1 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS.
The profit
was mainly impacted by higher water and wastewater revenues and lower
electricity costs and depreciation, which was supported by a significant
increase in income earned from the sale of construction and asphalting
services, Tallinna Vesi told.
The
company's sales revenue for the first nine months of the year was approximately
46.6 mln euros, marking a year-on-year increase of 6.2% or 2.7 mln euros. At
the same time, Tallinna Vesi's net
profit for the same period grew 8.4% on year to 19.1 mln euros.
As at the
end of the third quarter of 2018, the company had 310 employees, which is four
less than at the same time the year before. Tallinna
Vesi's labor expenses totaled 2 mln euros in the third quarter of the year.
