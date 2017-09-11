Lithuanian ballet dancer among Baltic Assembly Prize laureates

The traditional Baltic Assembly Prizes were awarded in St Johns' Church in Vilnius on Thursday, with Lithuanian ballet dancer Jurgita Dronina among the laureates, informs LETA/BNS.

Dronina received the Baltic Assembly Prize for the Arts for her impressive performances on the world's major stages, the Lithuanian Seimas said.





Baltic Assembly Prizes for Literature was awarded to Latvian author Gundega Repse for the idea and concept of her series of historic novels We. Latvia. The 20th Century, for being a curator of the 13-novel series and for one of the novels from the series, Bogene.





The Baltic Assembly Prize for Science was awarded to Estonian scientist Elsa Heinsalu for her contribution to the development of the theory of complex systems and scholastic processes.





Lithuania's Sviesos Konversija, Latvia's Lasma and Estonia's Ridango also received awards for outstanding achievements in the areas of innovation and new technology and for strengthening the Baltic states' cooperation in the areas of innovation and technology.





From Estonia, the Baltic Assembly Prizes were awarded to deputy chairman of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa, deputy head of the Estonian delegation to the Baltic Assembly Johannes Kert and members of the delegation Krista Aru and Erki Savisaar.





This year, the Baltic Assembly also awarded medals to 16 persons with merits to the Baltic states' unity and cooperation.





The aim of the Baltic Assembly Prize is to support outstanding achievements in literature, the arts and science; demonstrate the common interests of the countries in this region in upholding of their national identity and self-esteem; create an opportunity to learn about the achievements of the neighboring countries; maintain a continuous interest among the people in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania about developments in the Baltic States; strengthen cooperation among the Baltic States in the fields of literature, the arts and science; encourage more and more people to become interested in the intellectual values and languages of the Baltic nations; and raise the level of literature, the arts and science in the Baltic States.