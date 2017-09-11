Baltic, Cooperation, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 26.10.2018, 12:25
Lithuanian ballet dancer among Baltic Assembly Prize laureates
Dronina received the Baltic Assembly Prize for the Arts for her
impressive performances on the world's major stages, the Lithuanian Seimas
said.
Baltic Assembly Prizes for Literature was awarded to Latvian author Gundega
Repse for the idea and concept of her series of historic novels We. Latvia. The 20th Century, for being a curator of the 13-novel series and
for one of the novels from the series, Bogene.
The Baltic Assembly Prize for Science was awarded to Estonian scientist Elsa
Heinsalu for her contribution to the development of the theory of complex
systems and scholastic processes.
Lithuania's Sviesos Konversija,
Latvia's Lasma and Estonia's Ridango also received awards for
outstanding achievements in the areas of innovation and new technology and for
strengthening the Baltic states' cooperation in the areas of innovation and
technology.
From
Estonia, the Baltic Assembly Prizes were awarded to deputy chairman of the Riigikogu Enn
Eesmaa, deputy head of the Estonian delegation to the Baltic Assembly Johannes Kert and
members of the delegation Krista Aru and Erki Savisaar.
This year, the Baltic Assembly also awarded medals to 16 persons with
merits to the Baltic states' unity and cooperation.
The aim of the Baltic Assembly Prize is to support outstanding
achievements in literature, the arts and science; demonstrate the common
interests of the countries in this region in upholding of their national
identity and self-esteem; create an opportunity to learn about the achievements
of the neighboring countries; maintain a continuous interest among the people
in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania about developments in the Baltic States;
strengthen cooperation among the Baltic States in the fields of literature, the
arts and science; encourage more and more people to become interested in the
intellectual values and languages of the Baltic nations; and raise the level of
literature, the arts and science in the Baltic States.
- 26.10.2018 Revenue, profit of Tallinna Vesi up in Q3 of 2018
- 26.10.2018 Latvian Competition Council fines Lithuania's Vaizga for unreported takeover
- 26.10.2018 Estonian ICT cluster to start developing Africa's e-governance capability
- 26.10.2018 Online petition calling for shorter workday gathers over 10,000 signatures
- 26.10.2018 Lithuanian residents once again warned against using Yandex.Taxi
- 26.10.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 26.9%
- 26.10.2018 Tender announced to develop design project for reconstruction of Vansu Bridge
- 26.10.2018 Klaipeda hosts forum on Lithuanian-Belarusian ties
- 26.10.2018 Several flights on Brussels-Riga route cancelled due to baggage handlers' strike
- 26.10.2018 Investors shower Lithuania's TransferGo with money