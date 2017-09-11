Construction, Good for Business, Latvia
Tender announced to develop design project for reconstruction of Vansu Bridge
Bids in the tender can be submitted until November 28 2018.
Una
Ahuna-Ozola, a representative of the city council’s department,
told that work on such design projects usually take one to one and a half year,
which means that the reconstruction works might begin in 2020 at the earliest.
The cost estimate of the bridge’s renovation project will become clear after
the design project is completed.
The Soviet-era bridge opened in 1981 and has seen no renovation since
then. The first renovation tender, which was announced in 2016, failed.
As reported, the structure of stairs leading to the Vansu Bridge partly
collapsed last spring. Rigas Tilti
municipal bridge construction company restricted access to the damaged stairs
leading from the bridge to the November 11th Embankment.
