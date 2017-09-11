Tender announced to develop design project for reconstruction of Vansu Bridge

The Riga City Council’s Transport Department has announced a tender to work out a design project and provide field supervision for the planned reconstruction of the Vansu Bridge (Suspension Bridge) over the River Daugava, informs LETA referring to information available on the website of the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau.

Bids in the tender can be submitted until November 28 2018.





Una Ahuna-Ozola, a representative of the city council’s department, told that work on such design projects usually take one to one and a half year, which means that the reconstruction works might begin in 2020 at the earliest. The cost estimate of the bridge’s renovation project will become clear after the design project is completed.





The Soviet-era bridge opened in 1981 and has seen no renovation since then. The first renovation tender, which was announced in 2016, failed.





As reported, the structure of stairs leading to the Vansu Bridge partly collapsed last spring. Rigas Tilti municipal bridge construction company restricted access to the damaged stairs leading from the bridge to the November 11th Embankment.