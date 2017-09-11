Klaipeda hosts forum on Lithuanian-Belarusian ties

Lithuania's western port of Klaipeda is on Friday hosting a public forum on what unites and divides Lithuania and Belarus, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: crossed-flag-pins.com

Organizers say disagreements over the chosen political course, attitude to democracy and human rights, the Astravyets nuclear power plant under construction in Belarus etc. have determined the two countries' attitudes to one another over the past decades.





"Creating a dialogue and initiative potential new common work in the future is the main goal of this first Lithuanian-Belarusian forum," the forum said.





Historians, journalists and state officials will hold discussions on the countries' historic memory, about Vilnius as a shared city of Lithuanians and Belarusians, national myths etc.





The forum has been organized by Klaipeda City Municipality, Klaipeda University and public and non-governmental organizations, including the Jerzy Giedroyc Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation, the Institute of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, and the institute Political Sphere.