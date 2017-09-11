Belarus, Cooperation, Forum, Good for Business, Lithuania, Society
Klaipeda hosts forum on Lithuanian-Belarusian ties
Organizers say disagreements over the chosen political course, attitude
to democracy and human rights, the Astravyets nuclear power plant under
construction in Belarus etc. have determined the two countries' attitudes to
one another over the past decades.
"Creating a dialogue and initiative potential new common work in the
future is the main goal of this first Lithuanian-Belarusian forum," the
forum said.
Historians, journalists and state officials will hold discussions on the
countries' historic memory, about Vilnius as a shared city of Lithuanians and
Belarusians, national myths etc.
The forum has been organized by Klaipeda City Municipality, Klaipeda
University and public and non-governmental organizations, including the Jerzy Giedroyc Forum for Dialogue and
Cooperation, the Institute of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, and the
institute Political Sphere.
