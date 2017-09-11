Seesam non-life insurer raises premiums in Baltics by 10% in nine months of 2018

In the first nine months of 2018, Seesam non-life insurer raised its gross insurance premiums in the Baltic states by 10% against the same period a year ago to 54.1 mln euros, informs LETA referring to Dace Zitmane, marketing manager at the Latvian branch of Seesam Insurance.

She also informed that Seesam was in the process of changing the design of its logo in the Baltic states by including graphical elements that indicate the company’s membership in Vienna Insurance Group (VIG).





According to Seesam representatives, the new logo includes four triangular figures of various sizes, which together create a mosaic and symbolize a harmonious coexistence of various things, resulting in a perfect symbiosis and wholeness.





As reported. VIG acquired Seesam’s Baltic business from Finland's OP Financial Group. The acquisition agreement was signed in December 2017 and the deal was closed on August 31, 2018.





In 2016, VIG purchased Latvia's BTA Baltic Insurance Company and it also owns Compensa Vienna Insurance Group.