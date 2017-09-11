EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Insurance, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.10.2018, 20:46
Seesam non-life insurer raises premiums in Baltics by 10% in nine months of 2018
BC, Riga, 25.10.2018.Print version
In the first nine months of 2018, Seesam non-life insurer raised its gross insurance premiums in the Baltic states by 10% against the same period a year ago to 54.1 mln euros, informs LETA referring to Dace Zitmane, marketing manager at the Latvian branch of Seesam Insurance.
She also informed that Seesam was
in the process of changing the design of its logo in the Baltic states by
including graphical elements that indicate the company’s membership in Vienna Insurance Group (VIG).
According to Seesam representatives,
the new logo includes four triangular figures of various sizes, which together
create a mosaic and symbolize a harmonious coexistence of various things,
resulting in a perfect symbiosis and wholeness.
As reported. VIG acquired Seesam’s Baltic business from Finland's OP Financial Group. The acquisition
agreement was signed in December 2017 and the deal was closed on August 31,
2018.
In 2016, VIG purchased Latvia's
BTA Baltic Insurance Company and it
also owns Compensa Vienna Insurance Group.
Other articles:
- 25.10.2018 ECB monetary policy decisions
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania posts EU's largest increase in truck sales – ACEA
- 25.10.2018 Danske Bank whistleblower to testify before European Parliament in November
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania faces public condemnation by Council of Europe over Paksas case
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda posts best handling figures on record
- 25.10.2018 Gemalto files counterclaim against Estonian Police, Border Guard Board
- 25.10.2018 For the first time, railway experts of the world in Riga will discuss attraction of talents to the transport industry
- 25.10.2018 Оборот латвийской отрасли производства нижнего белья в 2017 году превысил 35 млн. евро
- 25.10.2018 Затраты на строительство в Латвии в 3-м квартале 2018 года выросли на 4,7%
- 25.10.2018 In September, construction costs increased by 0.5% in Latvia