Forum, Good for Business, Labour-market, Latvia, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.10.2018, 20:46
For the first time, railway experts of the world in Riga will discuss attraction of talents to the transport industry
Representatives of railway industry from Germany, France, Italy, Japan,
Bulgaria, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, Belarus, the Great Britain and even from
Cameroon and Morocco will participate in the conference.
Influenced by new technologies and automation, the business world currently changes at a rapid pace, and the transport industry is not excluded. One of the most significant challenges is necessity to have employees with a much broader range of knowledge, skills and abilities than ever before, as well as the ability of the workers to keep up with the newest technologies
.
President of LDz Edvīns
Bērziņš emphasises: «We are honoured with a possibility to organise for the
first time in Latvia together with the leading railway organisation UIC a
conference on such a pressing topic not only to our industry, but many others
as well. The main power of each company lies in their employees; and ability to
attract new, talented professionals and keep the current employees is at the
basis of sustainable and purposeful development of the company. We feel it
especially strongly at the moment in the railway industry because the industry
that is one and a half centuries old is now changing, its area of operation is
becoming broader, and attraction of appropriately educated, knowledgeable and
enthusiastic specialists is a precondition for successful growth.»
Meanwhile Director General of UIC
Jean Pierre Loubinoux notes: «Knowledge transfer is one of the
fundamental values of UIC. Railway
sector of the 21st century should look broader and attract the new generation
in order to promote social and economic growth. Youth will be the ones to unite
our past traditions with their future vision, making sure that railway is a
backbone of a sustainable, integrated and connected international mobility
chain.»
Leading experts of LDz and
other companies, as well as teaching staff of higher education institutions
will share their experience and vision at the conference. Special guest of the
conference will be Director of JP
Research & Consulting, Dr Janene Piip from Australia, who has
more than 20 years of experience in consulting talents and careers and
continuing education of adults; as an UIC ambassador she specialises in the
railway industry. At the conference in Riga she will share about the influence
of technologies and automation on work environment of the railway industry,
about expectations of various age groups in relation to their work place and
options of career growth, about the skills specialists of the industry will
need in future, and about the role of the company management in development of
talents and skills.
The second part of the conference will consist of the discussions of
experts regarding attraction of new employees now and in future.
Representatives from Russia, Belarus, Italy and Latvia will participate in
discussion, but before that the participants of the conference will have the
opportunity to hear the view of several young railway specialists of the
European countries regarding their expectations from their company.
Conference is organised within the framework of the railway talent
platform created by UIC, and it is
the first event of this kind. Talent platform has been established with a
purpose to promote attraction of the most capable workforce and keeping them in
the industry by developing a network of international cooperation and promoting
entrepreneurship, language skills, cross-cultural communication skills and use
of ever more complicated technical solutions in everyday work by the people
working in the industry.
Conference will take place at RTU Faculty of Power and Electrical
Engineering, Āzenes iela 12/1, Room 115, in English with translation in Latvian
and Russian.
A more detailed programme is available here.
- 25.10.2018 High production price endangering Estonia's processing industry – economist
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania posts EU's largest increase in truck sales – ACEA
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda posts best handling figures on record
- 25.10.2018 Seesam non-life insurer raises premiums in Baltics by 10% in nine months of 2018
- 25.10.2018 Оборот латвийской отрасли производства нижнего белья в 2017 году превысил 35 млн. евро
- 25.10.2018 Затраты на строительство в Латвии в 3-м квартале 2018 года выросли на 4,7%
- 25.10.2018 In September, construction costs increased by 0.5% in Latvia
- 25.10.2018 GreenEST Summit привлечет в Таллинн ведущих европейских экспертов
- 25.10.2018 Семья убитого адвоката Бункуса создала фонд для содействия раскрытию преступления
- 25.10.2018 Hegelmann Transporte buying Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks for 90 mln euros