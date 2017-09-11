Estonia's Taxify relaunches activity in Helsinki

The Estonia-based taxi-hailing platform Taxify on Thursday, October 25, 2018, will restart its service in Finland's capital, Helsinki, with which the company will expand to its 25th country, informs LETA/BNS.

Markus Villig, CEO and co-founder of Taxify, said that the amendment to the Act on Transport Services adopted in Finland this summer opened the market to new transport possibilities and is an important step toward the future of transport. "The world is moving ever more in the direction where people abandon personal cars and more often use on demand transport," Villig said.





Taxify first launched its services in Helsinki in 2014, when the service was also offered in Oulu. Karin Kase, head of communications for Taxify's Central and Eastern European markets, said that activity in the direction of Finland halted for a while but the adoption of a new transport law enabled to restart it now.





"Taxify's objective is to offer fast and trustworthy city transport and the arrival of Taxify on the Finnish market will no doubt have a positive impact on Helsinki's urban traffic," Ville Riola, operational director of Taxify Finland, said. "In addition, Taxify offers people the option to flexibly earn an additional income and there a undoubtedly many people in Finland who appreciate the opportunity, whether it be as permanent work or an option to earn occasional additional income alongside their main work."





Taxify's ride starting price in Helsinki will be 3 euros, the price per kilometer will be 1.10 euros and the price per minute 0.3 euros. The minimum ride fare will be 6 euros.





Founded in 2013, Taxify is an Estonian technology company that develops a global transport platform. The company by now has approximately 10 mln customers in 25 countries and the platform is used by 500,000 drivers. In 2017 its revenue increased six times to 18 mln euros, while loss totaled 11 mln euros.