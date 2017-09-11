Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.10.2018, 12:26
Estonia's Taxify relaunches activity in Helsinki
Markus
Villig, CEO and co-founder of Taxify,
said that the amendment to the Act on Transport Services adopted in
Finland this summer opened the market to new transport possibilities and is an
important step toward the future of transport. "The world is moving ever
more in the direction where people abandon personal cars and more often use on
demand transport," Villig said.
Taxify first
launched its services in Helsinki in 2014, when the service was also offered in
Oulu. Karin Kase, head of communications for Taxify's Central and Eastern European markets, said that activity
in the direction of Finland halted for a while but the adoption of a new
transport law enabled to restart it now.
"Taxify's objective is to
offer fast and trustworthy city transport and the arrival of Taxify on the Finnish market will no
doubt have a positive impact on Helsinki's urban traffic," Ville Riola,
operational director of Taxify Finland, said. "In addition, Taxify offers people the option to
flexibly earn an additional income and there a undoubtedly many people in
Finland who appreciate the opportunity, whether it be as permanent work or an
option to earn occasional additional income alongside their main work."
Taxify's ride starting
price in Helsinki will be 3 euros, the price per kilometer will be 1.10 euros
and the price per minute 0.3 euros. The minimum ride fare will be 6 euros.
Founded in 2013, Taxify is an
Estonian technology company that develops a global transport platform. The
company by now has approximately 10 mln customers in 25 countries and the
platform is used by 500,000 drivers. In 2017 its revenue increased six times to
18 mln euros, while loss totaled 11 mln euros.
- 25.10.2018 Сейм Литвы не принял поправку к Конституции, которая позволила бы баллотироваться Паксасу
- 25.10.2018 Гражданская авиация переживает время болезненных перемен – эксперты
- 25.10.2018 Литовская Girteka намерена построить в Риге логистический парк
- 25.10.2018 Президент Латвии не будет принимать решений в отношении нового правительства до 6 ноября 2018 года
- 25.10.2018 Fire breaks out in building of Latvian Occupation Museum
- 25.10.2018 В здании Музея оккупации Латвии в Старой Риге вспыхнул пожар
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta posts 8% drop in Q1-3 2018 net profit
- 25.10.2018 BREL Forum Will Bring Together Leading Baltic and European Real Estate Industry Experts
- 25.10.2018 Latvian, Estonian parliamentary speakers to visit Vilnius
- 25.10.2018 Klaipeda port lifts restrictions on ship traffic as winds abate