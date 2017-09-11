Lithuania's Girteka plans to build logistics park in Riga

Sirin Development, the real estate development arm of Lithuania's logistics group Girteka, has purchased land in Riga for 3 mln euros for the construction of a logistics park as part of its plans to invest 20 mln euros in Latvia within two years, informs LETA/BNS.

Sirin Development CEO Laurynas Kuzavas says the company bought 15 hectares of land in Maskavas Iela, close to the Akropole mall construction site, from different owners.





In the first stage of the project, construction on warehouses with a total area of 20,000 square meters is slated to begin this year and be completed next year.





"We'll probably start the construction of (warehouses) this year. We are holding talks (with potential tenants) and we'll build speculatively," Kuzavas told.





"We are looking at the Latvian market, where warehouse vacancies in Riga amount to 3 percent and lease rates are very high. So, we believe you can build even if you don't have a customer in advance," the CEO said.





"Also, six or so tenders for this type of premises are underway today and we are actively taking part in them," he added.





Sirin Development could build up a logistics park of up to 75,000 square meters in total on the land.





This is the only project the company is currently developing in the Latvian capital, but it is also looking for land for another project, Kuzavas said.





Sirin Development plans to invest up to 100 mln euros in projects in the Baltic countries, Russia and the CEE region over a period of two years, including 40 mln euros in Lithuania.





The company says it manages an industrial and commercial real estate portfolio of over 300,000 square meters in Lithuania, Latvia and Russia.