Thursday, 25.10.2018, 11:04
Lithuania's Girteka plans to build logistics park in Riga
Sirin Development CEO Laurynas
Kuzavas says the company bought 15 hectares of land in Maskavas Iela,
close to the Akropole mall
construction site, from different owners.
In the first stage of the project, construction on warehouses with a
total area of 20,000 square meters is slated to begin this year and be
completed next year.
"We'll probably start the construction of (warehouses) this
year. We are holding talks (with potential tenants) and we'll build
speculatively," Kuzavas told.
"We are looking at the Latvian market, where warehouse vacancies in
Riga amount to 3 percent and lease rates are very high. So, we believe you
can build even if you don't have a customer in advance," the CEO
said.
"Also, six or so tenders for this type of premises are underway
today and we are actively taking part in them," he added.
Sirin Development could
build up a logistics park of up to 75,000 square meters in total on the
land.
This is the only project the company is currently developing in the
Latvian capital, but it is also looking for land for another project, Kuzavas
said.
Sirin Development plans to
invest up to 100 mln euros in projects in the Baltic countries, Russia and the
CEE region over a period of two years, including 40 mln euros in
Lithuania.
The company says it manages an industrial and commercial real estate
portfolio of over 300,000 square meters in Lithuania, Latvia and Russia.
