Sales of Sakret construction materials company up 25% in eight months

Sales of Latvia’s Sakret construction materials producer in Latvia in the first eight months of this year increased by more than 25% from the respective period last year to EUR 6.4 mln, the company reported.

he reason for growth is intensity of the construction season and trends to choose more efficient products and solutions, Sakret explained.





This year demand for construction materials has risen in private households, companies and public sector equally. Capacity of Sakret plant in Latvia has been increased in order to meet the demand, and supply from Sakret Holdings companies in Estonia and Lithuania was ensured.





Sakret Holdings with a 100% Latvian capital is the largest dry construction materials produce in the Baltics, comprising plants in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.





Sakret in 2017 generated EUR 7.409 mln in sales and sustained loss worth EUR 476,047, according to Firmas.lv business database.