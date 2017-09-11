Norway's Visma buys Estonian accounting software developer Merit

Owners of the Estonian developer of accounting software Merit Tarkvara, Andres Kert and Kaja Kert, have sold the controlling shareholding in the company to the Norwegian company Visma International, informed LETA/BNS.

Before the transaction, Andres Kert owned 70% and Kaja Kert 30% of Merit Trakvara. Following the transaction, 70 percent of the shares belong to Visma International Holding and 30 percent to Kert Invest, owned by Andres and Kaja Kert in equal shares.





The key products of Merit Tarkvara, Merit Aktiva and Merit Palk, are effective and accessible cloud-based tools for accountants and small business owners, facilitating collaboration between them while keeping the operations simple and secure, Visma International said in a press release.





Merit Tarkvara, which employs a workforce of 30, finished 2017 with a net profit of 519,000 euros on sales of over 2 mln euros. Net profit was bigger by 32.4% and sales by 21.9% than in 2016. Merit Tarkvara's Estonian customer base consists of more than 10,000 small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers.





Steffen Torp, division director at Visma Software SMB, described the acquisition of Merit Tarkvara as an important step in expanding Visma's footprint in efficiency improvement for accounting offices and SMBs in Northern Europe.





"Visma increases its geographic footprint with entry into Estonia and will improve Merit Tarkvara value proposition offering additional relevant products to its customers. Estonia will be an important Software as a Service development center for Visma going forward," Torp added.





Andres Kert, CEO of Merit Tarkvara, said the performance of Merit Tarkvara during the past few years has been remarkable. There has been significant growth in Estonia, and expansion into Poland and Finland.





"With the shared vision of making accounting processes simple for SMBs, Visma is the perfect partner to take Merit Tarkvara to the next level," Kert said.





Merit Tarkvara, as part of the Visma group, will continue as an independent entity under the Merit brand.