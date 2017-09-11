Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, USA
Draugiem Group company Printful to launch new workshop in Mexico
The new plant, which is 1,000 square meters large, will be put into operation on November 5, 2018. At the new workshop Printful will be making custom tailored products for its clients. Initially, the workshop will be employing 10 people.
Printful CEO Davis Siksnans said that custom tailored products are in high demand and that the launch of the new workshop is a logical step to meet the demand and develop the business.
Dairis Zarins, head of the Printful workshop in Los Angeles, US, said that Mexico was chosen for opening the new plant because in comparison with the US and Europe, there are more skilled tailors in Mexico.
Printful, which has been operating two workshops in the US, opened a workshop also in Latvia in 2017.
Printful is the largest and fastest-growing Draugiem Group company.
