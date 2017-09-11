Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Lithuania
Tata-linked Indian company plans to invest EUR 20 mln in Klaipeda FEZ
India's Inox Work & Consulting, known in India as the operator of Tata's plants, is planning to build a 20-million-euro facility in the Klaipeda Free Economic Zone (FEZ), the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Tuesday, referred LETA/BNS.
Construction on the facility, which will recycle scrap metal into raw metal and will create 80 jobs, is to begin in the first half of next year.
Inox Work & Consulting has cooperated with Tata for ten years and operates three of the global industrial giant's plants.
LETA/BNS has reported that two Indian companies are planning to invest nearly 200 mln euros in metal can and textile factories in Rokiskis and create more than 1,500 new jobs in the northeastern Lithuanian town.
