Klaipeda port's cargo traffic grows 4.7% to 11.6 mln tons

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda handled 11.6 mln tons of cargo in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 4.7%on the same time last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to figures from Statistics Lithuania.

The overall traffic at the Klaipeda port and the Butinge crude oil terminal edged up by 0.9% year-on-year to 14 mln tons.





Bulk cargoes, at 4.9 mln tons, accounted for 35.3% of the total traffic, liquid cargoes, at 4.7 mln tons, for 33.6%, and general cargoes, at 4.4 mln tons, for 31.1%.





Year-on-year, bulk cargo volumes soared by 35.2% and general cargo volumes were up by 4.5%. Liquid cargo volumes, however, declined by 20.6%.





Russia accounted for the largest share of cargoes handled in Klaipeda and Butinge, with 3.1 mln tons going to and coming from that country. Germany was in second place with 1.4 mln tons, followed by the Netherlands in third with 1 mln tons.





Third-quarter passenger traffic at the Klaipeda port rose by 11% year-on-year to 108,100 passengers.