Balticovo to spend 1 mln euros on egg processing, packaging line

Latvian egg and egg product company Balticovo plans to spend 1 mln euros on egg processing and packaging equipment, according to information posted on the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau’s website, cities LETA.

With the new equipment Balticovo will able to process and pack around 40,000 eggs in an hour.

The company plans to purchase and install the new equipment by June 30, 2020, raising financing from the European Union’s (EU) European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Potential suppliers can submit their bids until November 20, 2018.





As reported, Balticovo egg and egg products producer last year posted 52.3 mln euros in turnover, up 17.3% from 2016, while the company’s profit reached 10.8 mln euros which is four time bigger than in 2016.





The largest shareholder in Balticovo is BCO company with 95.42%.