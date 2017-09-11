Foodstuff, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Balticovo to spend 1 mln euros on egg processing, packaging line
Latvian egg and egg product company Balticovo plans to spend 1 mln euros on egg processing and packaging equipment, according to information posted on the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau’s website, cities LETA.
With the
new equipment Balticovo will able to
process and pack around 40,000 eggs in an hour.
The company
plans to purchase and install the new equipment by June 30, 2020, raising
financing from the European Union’s (EU) European Agricultural Fund for Rural
Development.
Potential
suppliers can submit their bids until November 20, 2018.
As
reported, Balticovo egg and egg
products producer last year posted 52.3 mln euros in turnover, up 17.3% from
2016, while the company’s profit reached 10.8 mln euros which is four time
bigger than in 2016.
The largest
shareholder in Balticovo is BCO company with 95.42%.
