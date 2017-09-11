Advertising, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
25th Golden Drum Festival Award winners announced
|Photo: Golden Drum Festival.
The best of WHAT went to McCann Bucharest
for Bihor Couture in the group F. Reach, The best of WHY was awarded to
DDB Spain for Finding Fariña in the
group W. Innovative. Agency 180heartbeats + JvM, Warsaw, received The best of good award for Unbreakable Rainbow in the group Z. Social good.
In total 26 Golden, 50 Silver Drums and 12 Grand Prix were presented to
the best works entered this year.
With 175 points, McCann Worldgroup
was awarded the Golden Net award for the most successful agency
network. Golden Rose award for the
most successful agency went to McCann
Bucharest that collected 91 points. The agency 180heartbeats + JvM, Warsaw from Poland received the Golden Dragon award for the most
successful independent agency with 43 points. Diesel, with 89 points, was awarded Brand Grand Prix.
In the category of special awards, Golden
Drum Adriatic went to agencies McCann
Beograd and McCann Podgorica for #Unwanted, Silver Drum Adriatic went to agency New Moment New Ideas Company Belgrade for One Poster For Peace, while Bronze
Drum Adriatic went to the agency Publicis
Belgrade for #check it.
Adrian
Botan, Global Executive Creative Director, McCann
Worldgroup and President of European Creative Leadership Council, and Cătălin Dobre, Chief Creative Officer McCann
Worldgroup Romania and Regional Creative Director McCann CEE, have
received the Golden Watch for Bihor Couture campaign.
The winners of the Young Drummers Competition are Dániel Szász and
Sándor Szabó with creative solution The
secret treasure of Istria. Second place belongs to Igor Pogorevici for
creative work Musical Landscape, third
place went to Kristina Simeonova and Maya Zlatkova for Hear Tartini in every step.
