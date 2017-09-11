25th Golden Drum Festival Award winners announced

Golden Drum's WHAT and WHY Competition Section announced the winners of this year's Golden Drum Festival at the Grand Award Ceremony, informs the organizer’s representative.

Photo: Golden Drum Festival.

The best of WHAT went to McCann Bucharest for Bihor Couture in the group F. Reach, The best of WHY was awarded to DDB Spain for Finding Fariña in the group W. Innovative. Agency 180heartbeats + JvM, Warsaw, received The best of good award for Unbreakable Rainbow in the group Z. Social good.





In total 26 Golden, 50 Silver Drums and 12 Grand Prix were presented to the best works entered this year.





With 175 points, McCann Worldgroup was awarded the Golden Net award for the most successful agency network. Golden Rose award for the most successful agency went to McCann Bucharest that collected 91 points. The agency 180heartbeats + JvM, Warsaw from Poland received the Golden Dragon award for the most successful independent agency with 43 points. Diesel, with 89 points, was awarded Brand Grand Prix.





In the category of special awards, Golden Drum Adriatic went to agencies McCann Beograd and McCann Podgorica for #Unwanted, Silver Drum Adriatic went to agency New Moment New Ideas Company Belgrade for One Poster For Peace, while Bronze Drum Adriatic went to the agency Publicis Belgrade for #check it.





Adrian Botan, Global Executive Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup and President of European Creative Leadership Council, and Cătălin Dobre, Chief Creative Officer McCann Worldgroup Romania and Regional Creative Director McCann CEE, have received the Golden Watch for Bihor Couture campaign.





The winners of the Young Drummers Competition are Dániel Szász and Sándor Szabó with creative solution The secret treasure of Istria. Second place belongs to Igor Pogorevici for creative work Musical Landscape, third place went to Kristina Simeonova and Maya Zlatkova for Hear Tartini in every step.