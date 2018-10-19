Elections, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Society
Election Commission of Latvia confirms results of 13th Saeima elections
Harmony party has won 23 seat at the new Saeima and will be
represented by Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis,
Regina Locemele-Lunova, Lubova Svecova, Nikolajs Kabanovs, Andrejs
Klementjevs, Janis Urbanovics, Julija Stepanenko, Boriss Cilevics, Ivans
Klementjevs, Igors Pimenovs and Arturs Rubiks elected from the Riga
constituency, Sergejs Dolgopolovs, Janis Adamsons, Evija Papule elected from Vidzeme, Inga Goldberga, Edgars
Kucins, Janis Tutins, Vladmimirs Nikonovs, Janis Krisans elected from Latgale, Valerijs Agesins elected from Kurzeme,
and Ivars Zarins and Vitalijs Orlovs elected from Zemgale
constituency.
KPV LV will receive 16 seats at the parliament and
will be represented by Artuss Kaimins,
Aldis Gobzems, Didzis Smits, Ivars Puga
and Iveta Benhena-Bekena elected
from the Riga constituency, Linda Liepina, Aldis
Blumbergs, Ieva Krapane, Karina Sprude elected from Vidzeme, Kaspars Girgens, Ralfs Nemiro, Janis
Vitenbergs elected from Zemgale, Atis
Zakatistovs, Ramona Petravica
and Eriks Pucens elected from
Kurzeme, and Janina Kursite elected
from the Latgale constituency.
The New Conservative party has also earned 16 seats at the
parliament and will be represented by Juta
Strike, Gatis Eglitis, Talis Linkaitis, Linda Ozola, Reinis Znotins
elected from the Riga constituency, Ilga
Suplinska and Juris Rancans
elected from Latgale, Janis Bordans,
Evita Zalite-Grosa, Dagmara Beitnere-Le Galla, Anita Muizniece, Normunds
Zunna elected from Vidzeme, Krisjanis
Feldmans, Sandis Riekstins
elected from Zemgale, Juris Jurass, Uldis Budrikis elected from Kurzeme.
According
to the results, For Development/For!
will receive 13 seats at the parliament and will be represented by Daniels Pavluts, Martins Stakis, Vita Anda Terauda,
Inese Voika, Marija Golubeva elected from Riga, Artis Pabriks, Andris Skride,
Inese Ikstena, Dace Ruksane-Scipinska elected from Vidzeme, Martins Bondars elected from Latgale, Arturs Toms Pelss, Ilmars
Duritis elected from Zemgale, and Juris
Puce elected from Kurzeme.
The National Alliance will also receive 13 mandates at
the new parliament and will be represented by Dace Melbarde, Rihards Kols,
Ritvars Jansons and Aleksandrs Kirsteins elected from the
Riga constituency, Raivis Dzintars, Inara Murniece, Janis Dombrava, Romands
Naudins elected from Vidzeme, Edmunds
Teirumnieks elected from Latgale, Janina
Kursite-Pakule and Ilze Indriksone
elected from Kurzeme, Edvins Snore
and Inguna Ribena elected from
Zemgale.
The Union of Greens and Farmers will get 11 seats at the parliament
and will be represented by Dana
Reizniece-Ozola, Anda Caksa
elected from Riga, Maris Kucinskis, Raimonds Bergmanis, Armands Krauze elected from Vidzeme, Janis Duklavs, Janina Jalinska elected from Latgale, Gundars Daudze, Janis Vucans
elected from Kurzeme, and Viktors
Valainis and Uldis Augulis elected
from the Zemgale constituency.
New Unity has won 8 seats in the new parliament and will
be represented by Edgars Rinkevics, Karlis Sadurskis and Adrejs Judins elected from Riga, Inese Libina-Egnere, Ainars Latkovskis elected from Vidzeme,
Aldis Adamovics elected from
Latgale, Arvils Aseradens elected
from Kurzeme, Janis Reirs elected
from the Zemgale constituency.
