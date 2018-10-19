Election Commission of Latvia confirms results of 13th Saeima elections

The Central Election Commission has officially confirmed the results of the 13th Saeima elections, informs LETA/BNS.

Harmony party has won 23 seat at the new Saeima and will be represented by Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis, Regina Locemele-Lunova, Lubova Svecova, Nikolajs Kabanovs, Andrejs Klementjevs, Janis Urbanovics, Julija Stepanenko, Boriss Cilevics, Ivans Klementjevs, Igors Pimenovs and Arturs Rubiks elected from the Riga constituency, Sergejs Dolgopolovs, Janis Adamsons, Evija Papule elected from Vidzeme, Inga Goldberga, Edgars Kucins, Janis Tutins, Vladmimirs Nikonovs, Janis Krisans elected from Latgale, Valerijs Agesins elected from Kurzeme, and Ivars Zarins and Vitalijs Orlovs elected from Zemgale constituency.





KPV LV will receive 16 seats at the parliament and will be represented by Artuss Kaimins, Aldis Gobzems, Didzis Smits, Ivars Puga and Iveta Benhena-Bekena elected from the Riga constituency, Linda Liepina, Aldis Blumbergs, Ieva Krapane, Karina Sprude elected from Vidzeme, Kaspars Girgens, Ralfs Nemiro, Janis Vitenbergs elected from Zemgale, Atis Zakatistovs, Ramona Petravica and Eriks Pucens elected from Kurzeme, and Janina Kursite elected from the Latgale constituency.





The New Conservative party has also earned 16 seats at the parliament and will be represented by Juta Strike, Gatis Eglitis, Talis Linkaitis, Linda Ozola, Reinis Znotins elected from the Riga constituency, Ilga Suplinska and Juris Rancans elected from Latgale, Janis Bordans, Evita Zalite-Grosa, Dagmara Beitnere-Le Galla, Anita Muizniece, Normunds Zunna elected from Vidzeme, Krisjanis Feldmans, Sandis Riekstins elected from Zemgale, Juris Jurass, Uldis Budrikis elected from Kurzeme.





According to the results, For Development/For! will receive 13 seats at the parliament and will be represented by Daniels Pavluts, Martins Stakis, Vita Anda Terauda, Inese Voika, Marija Golubeva elected from Riga, Artis Pabriks, Andris Skride, Inese Ikstena, Dace Ruksane-Scipinska elected from Vidzeme, Martins Bondars elected from Latgale, Arturs Toms Pelss, Ilmars Duritis elected from Zemgale, and Juris Puce elected from Kurzeme.





The National Alliance will also receive 13 mandates at the new parliament and will be represented by Dace Melbarde, Rihards Kols, Ritvars Jansons and Aleksandrs Kirsteins elected from the Riga constituency, Raivis Dzintars, Inara Murniece, Janis Dombrava, Romands Naudins elected from Vidzeme, Edmunds Teirumnieks elected from Latgale, Janina Kursite-Pakule and Ilze Indriksone elected from Kurzeme, Edvins Snore and Inguna Ribena elected from Zemgale.





The Union of Greens and Farmers will get 11 seats at the parliament and will be represented by Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Anda Caksa elected from Riga, Maris Kucinskis, Raimonds Bergmanis, Armands Krauze elected from Vidzeme, Janis Duklavs, Janina Jalinska elected from Latgale, Gundars Daudze, Janis Vucans elected from Kurzeme, and Viktors Valainis and Uldis Augulis elected from the Zemgale constituency.





New Unity has won 8 seats in the new parliament and will be represented by Edgars Rinkevics, Karlis Sadurskis and Adrejs Judins elected from Riga, Inese Libina-Egnere, Ainars Latkovskis elected from Vidzeme, Aldis Adamovics elected from Latgale, Arvils Aseradens elected from Kurzeme, Janis Reirs elected from the Zemgale constituency.