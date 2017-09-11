Telia Lithuania's Q1-3 net profit jumps 15%

Lithuania's telecoms company Telia Lietuva posted 41.197 mln euros in consolidated net profits for the three quarters of 2018, up 14.8% from 35.878 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.

Consolidated sales revenue increased by 3.6% year-on-year to 279.707 mln euros, Telia Lietuva said in its report for January through September, 2018.





Revenue from fixed-line telephone services fell by 5.7% to 136.13 mln euros, but revenue from mobile services rose by 12.3% to 89.78 mln euros. Equipment sale revenue jumped by 18% to 53.797 mln euros.





EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 5.9% to 95.675 mln euros and the EBITDA margin edged up by 0.7%age points to 34.2%.





Investments grew by 23.4% year-on-year to 49.6 mln euros.





Sweden's Telia Company owns 88.15% of shares in the Lithuanian telecoms operator, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.