Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.10.2018, 13:24
Telia Lithuania's Q1-3 net profit jumps 15%
BC, Vilniaus, 19.10.2018.Print version
Lithuania's telecoms company Telia Lietuva posted 41.197 mln euros in consolidated net profits for the three quarters of 2018, up 14.8% from 35.878 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.
Consolidated sales revenue increased by 3.6% year-on-year to 279.707
mln euros, Telia Lietuva said in its
report for January through September, 2018.
Revenue from fixed-line telephone services fell by 5.7% to 136.13 mln
euros, but revenue from mobile services rose by 12.3% to 89.78 mln
euros. Equipment sale revenue jumped by 18% to 53.797 mln euros.
EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 5.9% to 95.675 mln
euros and the EBITDA margin edged up by 0.7%age points to 34.2%.
Investments grew by 23.4% year-on-year to 49.6 mln euros.
Sweden's Telia Company owns
88.15% of shares in the Lithuanian telecoms operator, which is quoted on the
blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq
Vilnius Stock Exchange.
Other articles:
- 19.10.2018 Выручка Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросла на 5% до 339 млн. евро
- 19.10.2018 Klaipeda port closes cruise season
- 19.10.2018 Lithuanian Railways' revenue up 5% to 339 mln euros
- 19.10.2018 Builders account for a third of foreigners coming to work in Lithuania
- 19.10.2018 Freight handling by Estonian ports up 16.4% on year in September 2018
- 19.10.2018 Эстония хочет делиться опытом электронного управления – Миксер
- 19.10.2018 Сентябрьский грузооборот эстонских портов вырос за год на 16,4%
- 19.10.2018 Завершился сезон круизного судоходства в Литве
- 19.10.2018 Почти треть прибывающих в Литву гастарбайтеров – строители
- 19.10.2018 Чистая прибыль Telia Lietuva выросла на 14,8%