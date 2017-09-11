Tallinn public transport co TLT to buy at least 8 new trams

The Tallinn public transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) by December is planning to announce a procurement for the purchase of eight new trams with an option for the purchase another 15 to 20 similar units, informed LETA/BNS.

Deniss Borodits, chairman of the management board of TLT, told that the supervisory board of the company approved the 2019 investment plan, which in addition to the purchase of 100 natural gas buses also includes a tram procurement.





"We are currently waiting for a final confirmation from the city and then we are planning to approve the procurement announcement in the management board by December 1 the latest. We have currently formed a procurement committee, which will put together the package, and then the procurement will be announced," Borodits said.

In 2015-2016, 20 new CAF Urbos trams were delivered to Tallinn. TLT in December 2017 planned to buy an additional eight trams with an option for the purchase of at least 20 more similar units. Enno Tamm, then head of the company, estimated that the price of the new tram could be approximately 2.4 mln euros, which would make the price of eight trams 19.2 mln euros.





"The CAFs cost 2.2 mln euros, but things have become more expensive since," Tamm said in September 2017. Based on the same logic, buying the maximum number, or 28 units, would cost 67.2 mln euros.





The plan was to announce the tram procurement in spring 2018, but officers of the Central Criminal Police at the beginning of April detained four people working in managerial positions at Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS. According to the suspicion, deputy manager of repair workshops at TLT, Jaanus Vink, received 2 mln euros in bribes for giving preference to certain companies in acquiring buses, repair services and goods.





As a result of the scandal, the company's leadership changed, which is why the organization of the procurement was postponed. Former Tallinn deputy mayor Deniss Borodits was elected head of the company, while Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf started heading the company's supervisory board.