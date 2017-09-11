Budget, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.10.2018, 19:57
A new EU budget: Erasmus program increases twice
The European Commission has put forward ambitious proposals
for a modern budget for 2021-2027. Accents made to rapid developments in
innovation, the economy, the environment. The Commission is putting forward
modern, clearer and simpler EU financial rules that ensure the EU budget
delivers on the issues that matter to Europeans. All Member States and beneficiaries are
required to show that the regulatory framework for financial management is
robust and to ensure that the effectiveness of EU funding is not undermined be
unsound economic and fiscal policies.
"Education, training, mobility and cooperation across
national borders are critical in giving Europeans the forward-looking
knowledge, skills and competences they need to innovate and prosper in the
future world of work. There is no better European instrument than Erasmus to
foster it. By doubling its budget we can ensure that Erasmus can make an even
bigger impact on the lives and create opportunities for many more people from
different backgrounds", stressed Tibor
Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.
At the next decade more opportunities are created for school pupils, to learn abroad and meet
pupils from different countries. Also the programme is opening up to smaller
and grassroots organisations, so participants can set up small-scale
partnerships – creating shorter projects involving lower sums of money.
With 700 mln euro the EU will support the travel of
1,5 mln young people between 2021-2027.
A new budget also supports cooperation among European
universities to establish networks in order to increase their quality,
performance and attractiveness.
