airBaltic carries 18% more passengers during first three quarters of 2018

The Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 3 168 893 or 18% more passengers during the first nine months of 2018 than in the same period last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. In September 2018, 398 846 passengers or 16% more than last year travelled with airBaltic, informed the company’s representative.

Photo: airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are on our way to reach our target of carrying 4 mln passengers in 2018. This winter we will continue to fly to such favoured destinations as Lisbon, Malaga, Madrid and Nice, which are very popular among our passengers. We can expect to see passenger growth also for the remainder of the year.”





During the first nine months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 42 294 flights. In September 2018, the airline performed 5 108 flights, or 11% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, during first nine months of 2018 was at a level of 77%, but in September 2018 – 79%.





The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during the first nine months of 2018 reached a level of 87%. This means that more than 87 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes. In September, punctuality indicator reached 90%.