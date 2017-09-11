Airport, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic carries 18% more passengers during first three quarters of 2018
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are on our way to reach
our target of carrying 4 mln passengers in 2018. This winter we will continue
to fly to such favoured destinations as Lisbon, Malaga, Madrid and Nice, which
are very popular among our passengers. We can expect to see passenger growth
also for the remainder of the year.”
During the first nine months of 2018 airBaltic
has operated 42 294 flights. In September 2018, the airline performed 5 108 flights,
or 11% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which
represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available
seats, during first nine months of 2018 was at a level of 77%, but in September
2018 – 79%.
The 15-minute
flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic
during the first nine months of 2018 reached a level of 87%. This means that more
than 87 out of every 100 airBaltic
flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15
minutes. In September, punctuality indicator reached 90%.
