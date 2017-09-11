Riga Airport's passenger turnover increases 16.8% in January-September 2018

Riga International Airport's passenger turnover in January-September amounted to 5.382 mln passengers, an increase of 16.8% on the first nine months of 2017, informs LETA.

In September, 660,552 passengers were registered at the airport, 15.9% up from September 2017.





The Riga Airport handled a total of 63,292 flights in the first nine months of the year – by 13.2% more as compared to the same period last year. In September, the airport handled 7,563 flights, which is 9.9% more than in September 2017.





The airport's cargo turnover amounted to 20,796 tons in January-September, an increase of 21.8% year-on-year. The airport's cargo turnover in September was 2,215 tons – 12.5% less than in September 2017.





Riga Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic countries.