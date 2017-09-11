Export, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Statistics, Woodwork
Latvian imports and exports of forestry products up in eight months 2018
Imports
Timber and
timber products made up most or 62.5% of total forestry product imports in
January-August 2018 (55.6 a year ago), accounting for 381.966 mln euros and
rising by 31% from the same period a year ago.
Sawn-timber
imports grew 20.1% year-on-year to 115.678 mln euros, round timber imports grew
55.2% to 78.079 mln euros, and plywood imports rose 17% to 39.696 mln euros.
Paper,
cardboard and their products accounted for 183.872 mln euros of Latvia’s
eight-month forestry product imports, up 4.6% compared to January-August 2017.
These products made up 30.1% (33.5% a year ago) of total forest product imports
in the eight-month period.
Lithuania
supplied the largest amount of forestry industry products to Latvia in
January-August 2018, accounting for 125.85 mln euros, or 20.6% of total
forestry industry imports.
Belarus
supplied 93.622 mln euros worth of products, or 15.3%, and Russia supplied products
for 82.896 mln euros, or 13.6%. Compared to January-August 2017, forest
industry imports from Lithuania rose by 21.5%, imports from Belarus increased
by 73%, and imports from Russia grew 21.8%.
During the
first eight months of 2017, Latvia imported 524.458 mln euros worth of forestry
products.
Exports
In the
first eight months of 2018, Latvia exported 1.715 bln euros worth of forestry
products, up 14.5% against the same period last year.
Timber and
timber products made up the bulk or 86.2% (84.3% a year ago) of total forestry
product exports in the first eight months of 2018, accounting for 1.478 bln euros
and rising 17.1% year-on-year.
Timber
exports in January-August 2018 included 460.376 mln euros worth of sawn timber,
up 6.9% year-on-year.
Firewood
exports rose 3.9% to 195.360 mln euros, and exports of woodchip plates climbed
24.7% to 149.181 mln euros. Exports of plywood declined 6% to 147.401 mln euros,
and round-timber exports grew twice to 186.639 mln euros.
According
to the Agriculture Ministry’s data, exports of wooden furniture declined 4.8%
from January-August 2017 to 104.435 mln euros, or 6.1% (7.3% a year ago) of
total forestry product exports, and exports of paper, cardboard and their
products grew 6.9% to 78.515 mln euros, or 4.6% (4.9% a year ago) of total
forestry product exports.
In
January-August 2018, Latvia supplied forestry products mainly to the UK (17.8%),
Sweden (12.9%) and Estonia (10.6%). In comparison with January-August 2017,
exports of forestry products to the UK grew 18.7% to 305.243 mln euros, exports
to Sweden rose 48.4% to 220.527 mln euros, and exports to Estonia picked up
13.3% to 181.045 mln euros.
In the
first eight months of 2017, Latvia exported 1.498 bln euros worth of forestry
products.
