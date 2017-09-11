Latvian imports and exports of forestry products up in eight months 2018

During the first eight months of 2018, Latvia imported 610.964 mln euros worth of forestry products, up 16.5% against the same period a year ago. Latvia exported 1.715 bln euros worth of forestry products, up 14.5% against the same period last year, informs LETA referring to information released by the Agriculture Ministry.

Imports





Timber and timber products made up most or 62.5% of total forestry product imports in January-August 2018 (55.6 a year ago), accounting for 381.966 mln euros and rising by 31% from the same period a year ago.





Sawn-timber imports grew 20.1% year-on-year to 115.678 mln euros, round timber imports grew 55.2% to 78.079 mln euros, and plywood imports rose 17% to 39.696 mln euros.





Paper, cardboard and their products accounted for 183.872 mln euros of Latvia’s eight-month forestry product imports, up 4.6% compared to January-August 2017. These products made up 30.1% (33.5% a year ago) of total forest product imports in the eight-month period.

Lithuania supplied the largest amount of forestry industry products to Latvia in January-August 2018, accounting for 125.85 mln euros, or 20.6% of total forestry industry imports.





Belarus supplied 93.622 mln euros worth of products, or 15.3%, and Russia supplied products for 82.896 mln euros, or 13.6%. Compared to January-August 2017, forest industry imports from Lithuania rose by 21.5%, imports from Belarus increased by 73%, and imports from Russia grew 21.8%.





Exports





In the first eight months of 2018, Latvia exported 1.715 bln euros worth of forestry products, up 14.5% against the same period last year.





Timber and timber products made up the bulk or 86.2% (84.3% a year ago) of total forestry product exports in the first eight months of 2018, accounting for 1.478 bln euros and rising 17.1% year-on-year.





Timber exports in January-August 2018 included 460.376 mln euros worth of sawn timber, up 6.9% year-on-year.





Firewood exports rose 3.9% to 195.360 mln euros, and exports of woodchip plates climbed 24.7% to 149.181 mln euros. Exports of plywood declined 6% to 147.401 mln euros, and round-timber exports grew twice to 186.639 mln euros.





According to the Agriculture Ministry’s data, exports of wooden furniture declined 4.8% from January-August 2017 to 104.435 mln euros, or 6.1% (7.3% a year ago) of total forestry product exports, and exports of paper, cardboard and their products grew 6.9% to 78.515 mln euros, or 4.6% (4.9% a year ago) of total forestry product exports.





In January-August 2018, Latvia supplied forestry products mainly to the UK (17.8%), Sweden (12.9%) and Estonia (10.6%). In comparison with January-August 2017, exports of forestry products to the UK grew 18.7% to 305.243 mln euros, exports to Sweden rose 48.4% to 220.527 mln euros, and exports to Estonia picked up 13.3% to 181.045 mln euros.





