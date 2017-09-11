Budget, GDP, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvian government supports 2019 draft state budget
State budget revenue next year is projected at 9.178 bln euros, or 217 mln
euros more than in 2018, while budget expenditure is projected at 9.205 mln euros
– 96 mln euros more than this year.
The budget plan stipulates that defense spending will amount to 2% of
gross domestic product next year. Total financing for healthcare will be over 1
bln euros.
The draft 2019 budget also provides that funds will be allotted to
increase salaries for healthcare personnel and solve the problem of overtime
pay in healthcare. Additional funding of 10 mln euros will be allocated to
increases pensions in 2019.
Financing for renovation and maintenance of highways will be 236.1 mln euros
in 2019. The medium-term budget also states that increasing teachers' minimum
salary will have a financial impact of 17 mln euros next year.
Local governments will be able to borrow from the budget for implementing
their investment projects, at record low interest rates. 19.6% of the state
budget's tax revenue will go to local governments in 2019 and in the medium
term, together with earmarked subsidies, which will ensure a substantial
increase in municipalities' incomes in the medium term.
The draft budget also states that fiscal safety reserve will be 0.1% of
GDP or 31 mln euros. General government deficit will decrease to 0.7% of GDP,
while national debt is projected at 38.5% of GDP, as compared to the euro
area's average of 84.1%.
According to the Finance Ministry’s forecast, Latvia’s gross domestic
product will grow by 4.2% this year, which would be by 0.2 percentage points
more than planned at the beginning of this year. The ministry said that the
economy has been growing faster than expected thanks to strong performance in
the first half of 2018, achieved largely thanks to an increased inflow of
investment and export growth.
In the following years, the Finance Ministry expects investment growth to
become more moderate, with Latvia’s overall economic growth also likely to slow
down, stabilizing at the annual rate of 3%.
Latvia’s average annual inflation is projected at 2.5% both for 2018 and
2019, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous forecast made at the
beginning of this year.
The stronger-than-predicted economic growth will also make unemployment
drop faster than previously thought. The average unemployment rate is now
projected at 7.7% for 2018 and 7.4% for 2019, down 0.3%age points from the
earlier prognosis. Accordingly, the number of employed people will also grow
faster, rising by 1.2% this year and 0.1% in 2019.
The average rate of wage growth is forecast at 8.3% for 2018, which means
that the average gross monthly wage will reach 1,003 euros this year. The wage
growth forecast has also been upped by 0.3 percentage points.
