Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 8.4% in January-September

Transportation of international rail freight increased by 9.3% against January-September 2017 to 35,066 mln tons in the first nine months of 2018, while the amount of domestic freight carried by rail fell 15.4 % to 1.044 mln tons. Transportation of transit freight grew 10.2% y-o-y to 32.53 tons, import freight rose 0.5% to 2.313 mln tons and export freight dropped 11.1% to 222,800 tons. The amount of rail freight shipped through Latvian ports grew 5.8% y-o-y to 28.594 mln tons in the nine months of 2018, and deliveries of transit freight by land jumped 57.9% to 3.936 mln tons. In 2017, transportation of rail freight in Latvia fell 8.4% from a year before to 43.792 mln tons, which included 33.314 mln tons carried in the first nine months of 2017. According to the press secretary of Latvijas Dzelzcels (Latvian Railway), the increase in freight turnover by rail in September was mainly due to traditional types of cargo, mainly coal.

Transportation of international rail freight increased by 9.3% against January-September 2017 to 35,066 mln tons in the first nine months of 2018, while the amount of domestic freight carried by rail fell 15.4 % to 1.044 mln tons.





Transportation of transit freight grew 10.2% y-o-y to 32.53 tons, import freight rose 0.5% to 2.313 mln tons and export freight dropped 11.1% to 222,800 tons.





The amount of rail freight shipped through Latvian ports grew 5.8% y-o-y to 28.594 mln tons in the nine months of 2018, and deliveries of transit freight by land jumped 57.9% to 3.936 mln tons.





In 2017, transportation of rail freight in Latvia fell 8.4% from a year before to 43.792 mln tons, which included 33.314 mln tons carried in the first nine months of 2017.





According to the press secretary of Latvijas Dzelzcels (Latvian Railway), the increase in freight turnover by rail in September was mainly due to traditional types of cargo, mainly coal.