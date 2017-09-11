Analytics, Baltic, Car market, Good for Business, Statistics
Friday, 12.10.2018, 12:21
New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States grew by 12% in 3Q 2018
Lithuania sustained
its rapid growth and kept the first place in the region (+25.5% to 9’083
units). Latvia was the slowest-growing country and remained far behind its
neighbours by the total volume (+1.3% to 4’677 units). Meanwhile Estonia fell
in the middle by growth rate as well as by total volume (+6.0% to 7’743 units).
As for country share, Lithuania accounted for 42.2% of the
total, while Estonia and Latvia respectively had 36.0% and 21.8% shares.
When calculated per 1’000 inhabitants, Lithuania kept its
lead over Latvia: its index was 3.2, while Latvian one was 2.4 and Estonia was
the clear leader here with 5.9.
There were 18’977 passenger cars (+14.6%) and 2’526 light
commercial vehicles (- 3.1%) registered in the Baltic States in III quarter
2018.
The best performing makes (brands) were Toyota (3’217
units), Fiat (3’004 units), Volkswagen (2’121 units), Renault (1’704 units) and
Skoda (1’693 units). The most popular models were Fiat 500 (1’838 units),
Nissan Qashqai (774 units), Toyota RAV4 (635 units), Skoda Octavia (620 units)
and Toyota C-HR (569 units). Some country-specific details regarding III quarter
2018 can be found in the table.
New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States increased 13.0% to 67’063 in January-September 2018. Similar to the III quarter, Lithuania was the fastest-growing by far and the largest market (+24.6% to 26’962 units), while Estonia fell in-between in both categories (+7.2% to 25’155 units) and Latvia came in the third (+4.9% to 14’946 units)
