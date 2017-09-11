New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States grew by 12% in 3Q 2018

Analysis of fully-processed registrations’ data performed by AV Automotive Research / AutoTyrimai, based on source data obtained from Regitra (Lithuania), CSDD (Latvia) and Maanteeamet (Estonia), show that new light-vehicle (M1&N1) registrations in the Baltic States grew by 12.2% to 21’503 units in III quarter 2018, BC learned from AutoTyrimai.

Lithuania sustained its rapid growth and kept the first place in the region (+25.5% to 9’083 units). Latvia was the slowest-growing country and remained far behind its neighbours by the total volume (+1.3% to 4’677 units). Meanwhile Estonia fell in the middle by growth rate as well as by total volume (+6.0% to 7’743 units).





As for country share, Lithuania accounted for 42.2% of the total, while Estonia and Latvia respectively had 36.0% and 21.8% shares.





When calculated per 1’000 inhabitants, Lithuania kept its lead over Latvia: its index was 3.2, while Latvian one was 2.4 and Estonia was the clear leader here with 5.9.

There were 18’977 passenger cars (+14.6%) and 2’526 light commercial vehicles (- 3.1%) registered in the Baltic States in III quarter 2018.





The best performing makes (brands) were Toyota (3’217 units), Fiat (3’004 units), Volkswagen (2’121 units), Renault (1’704 units) and Skoda (1’693 units). The most popular models were Fiat 500 (1’838 units), Nissan Qashqai (774 units), Toyota RAV4 (635 units), Skoda Octavia (620 units) and Toyota C-HR (569 units). Some country-specific details regarding III quarter 2018 can be found in the table.













New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States increased 13.0% to 67’063 in January-September 2018. Similar to the III quarter, Lithuania was the fastest-growing by far and the largest market (+24.6% to 26’962 units), while Estonia fell in-between in both categories (+7.2% to 25’155 units) and Latvia came in the third (+4.9% to 14’946 units)