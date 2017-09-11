Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.10.2018, 10:45
airBaltic Introduces New Cabin Crew Uniforms
Martin
Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“The flight attendant uniforms focus on comfort and safety, but they’re
also an essential part of the airline’s visual identity. It is important for us
to create a look that’s in tune with our business philosophy and our growing
status as an important player in the airline industry. Now in cooperation with
our flight and cabin crew teams we have developed new, attractive uniforms that
represent our values and express quality, style and professionalism.”
The new uniform collection is stylish, comfortable and practical, with
simple elegance and attention to detail. The dark blue uniform collection is
highlighted with a few light green accents in accordance of airBaltic corporate colours. For the
first time in the history of airBaltic
the captain suits have changed colour – from classic black to elegant dark
blue.
airBaltic serves
over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest
variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new
destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next
summer airBaltic will launch a new
direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.
