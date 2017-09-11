airBaltic Introduces New Cabin Crew Uniforms

The Latvian airline airBaltic starting from October 15, 2018 will gradually introduce new, improved uniforms for flight attendants and pilots. In order to guarantee the best uniform design that would meet all flight crew needs, first an internal sketch contest was held. Designer Inese Alhimoviča then created the new airBaltic uniform collection, informed airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “The flight attendant uniforms focus on comfort and safety, but they’re also an essential part of the airline’s visual identity. It is important for us to create a look that’s in tune with our business philosophy and our growing status as an important player in the airline industry. Now in cooperation with our flight and cabin crew teams we have developed new, attractive uniforms that represent our values and express quality, style and professionalism.”





The new uniform collection is stylish, comfortable and practical, with simple elegance and attention to detail. The dark blue uniform collection is highlighted with a few light green accents in accordance of airBaltic corporate colours. For the first time in the history of airBaltic the captain suits have changed colour – from classic black to elegant dark blue.





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.