Estonia's SK ID Solutions plans to set up unit in Vilnius

Estonia's authentication and electronic signature solutions company SK ID Solutions is setting up a unit in Vilnius amid signals that regulatory changes might be in the pipeline in Lithuania, according the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday writes LETA/BNS.

"We are looking to set up a unit of SK ID Solutions or a subsidiary company in Lithuania by the end of this year. We feel that we already have a rather large customer base for that," SK ID Solutions CEO Kalev Pihl said during a presentation at the Estonian embassy.





According to Verslo Zinios, Lithuania's government wants to keep personal identification and authentication solutions in its hands or at least within the country's jurisdiction. No official decisions have been made yet, but the Interior Ministry has expressed such a position.





This appears to be a reason behind SK ID Solutions' decision to establish a unit in Lithuania, whose three major communications operators started using its mobile signature solutions last July, the paper said.





The Interior Ministry would give no official comments on this issue, at least for now.