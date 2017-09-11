Estonia, Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania, Technology
Estonia's SK ID Solutions plans to set up unit in Vilnius
"We are looking to set up a unit of SK ID Solutions or
a subsidiary company in Lithuania by the end of this year. We feel that we
already have a rather large customer base for that," SK ID Solutions
CEO Kalev Pihl said during a presentation at the Estonian
embassy.
According to Verslo Zinios, Lithuania's government wants to
keep personal identification and authentication solutions in its hands or
at least within the country's jurisdiction. No official decisions have been
made yet, but the Interior Ministry has expressed such a position.
This appears to be a reason behind SK ID Solutions' decision
to establish a unit in Lithuania, whose three major communications operators
started using its mobile signature solutions last July, the paper said.
The Interior Ministry would give no official comments on
this issue, at least for now.
