Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.10.2018, 17:42
Lithuanian Railways' locomotives unit eyes expansion in Ukraine
BC, Vilniaus, 10.10.2018.Print version
Vilniaus Lokomotyvu Remonto Depas (Vilnius Locomotive Repairs Depot, or VLRD), a subsidiary of the state railway group Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, or LG), is looking for expansion opportunities in Ukraine as part of its goal to become the largest rolling stock center in the region, informs LETA/BNS.
Algirdas
Bajorinas, CEO of VLRD, says the company
is already carrying out several projects in the Ukrainian market for its local
partners.
"We are developing advanced technologies that will create a
breakthrough in rolling stock manufacturing. One of them is a LNG-powered
locomotive," he said.
VLRD expects
to have the LNG-powered locomotive ready for operation by 2020. It says
the locomotive will consume up to 40% less fuel and will emit 25% less
carbon dioxide.
The company has presented its services to representatives of the Ukrainian
Infrastructure Ministry and Ukrainian, Georgian and Bulgarian seaports, and
logistics companies.
VLRD provides
repairing and modernization services for locomotives and other
rolling stock.
Other articles:
- 10.10.2018 Lithuanian govt decides to give journalists free access to Center of Registers' info
- 10.10.2018 Report ranks Estonia 2nd on list of low-risk countries for money laundering
- 10.10.2018 MEPs seek to boost railway passengers’ rights
- 10.10.2018 Tallink планирует выплатить акционерам 80 млн. евро дополнительно
- 10.10.2018 Vilnius unveils Europe’s boldest smart city project at Expo Real Munich
- 10.10.2018 Литовский экспорт за 8 месяцев 2018 года увеличился на 8,8%, импорт – на 8,9%
- 10.10.2018 Объемы рекламы в Литве за год выросли на 10,5%
- 10.10.2018 Со следующей недели в Латвии вступает в силу 25-процентная скидка на билеты в электричках
- 10.10.2018 Совместная заявка Стокгольма и Сигулды на проведение зимней Олимпиады включена в официальный список
- 10.10.2018 Eesti Gaas начала строить крупнейший в Эстонии комплекс солнечных электростанций