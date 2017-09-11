Lithuanian Railways' locomotives unit eyes expansion in Ukraine

Vilniaus Lokomotyvu Remonto Depas (Vilnius Locomotive Repairs Depot, or VLRD), a subsidiary of the state railway group Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, or LG), is looking for expansion opportunities in Ukraine as part of its goal to become the largest rolling stock center in the region, informs LETA/BNS.

Algirdas Bajorinas, CEO of VLRD, says the company is already carrying out several projects in the Ukrainian market for its local partners.





"We are developing advanced technologies that will create a breakthrough in rolling stock manufacturing. One of them is a LNG-powered locomotive," he said.





VLRD expects to have the LNG-powered locomotive ready for operation by 2020. It says the locomotive will consume up to 40% less fuel and will emit 25% less carbon dioxide.





The company has presented its services to representatives of the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry and Ukrainian, Georgian and Bulgarian seaports, and logistics companies.





VLRD provides repairing and modernization services for locomotives and other rolling stock.