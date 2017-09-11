Business, Culture, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.10.2018, 17:42
Vilnius unveils Europe’s boldest smart city project at Expo Real Munich
|Photo: Go Vilnius.
"Vilnius is the capital of open data. Although the topic is often
discussed across the continent, no other European city has implemented such a
radical open data policy. Three years ago, we turned our idea of having
Europe’s boldest open data policy into a reality. Today, it is a non-negotiable
standard. We see it as a prerequisite for developing innovative solutions for
private businesses,” says Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius.
Representatives from Vilnius also participated in various panel
discussions of the fair’s Intelligent Urbanization Forum, which explores the
challenges and possibilities that the real estate industry and cities face with
the rapid trend towards urbanisation. With one of every three people expected
to live in big cities by 2050, it is particularly important for them to become
smarter at collecting and reacting to data, making full use of technology in
order to improve living conditions and mobility for its residents.
Eglė
Radvilė, Chief Advisor for Strategy and Digital Initiatives, was in charge of
presenting Vilnius’ progress to date and future vision as a smart city, in
which a progressive policy of open source data plays a central role. According
to Radvilė, the vision of the city is to create efficiencies that will save
time and make life more comfortable for residents and guests, at the same time
facilitating the ability of businesses to settle and operate in the city. This
vision goes hand in hand with the World Economic Forum’s Digital Transformation
Initiative, launched in 2015 to offer insight into unlocking the benefits of
digitalisation in business and the wider society.
Photo: Go Vilnius.
Vilnius has a radical open data policy that gives anyone access to
critical data in real time. This has facilitated a clearer view of traffic and
transportation options, promoting car sharing and public transport and
decreasing the likelihood of traffic jams. At the same time, the city has given
citizens the medium to give relevant feedback about city issues. With the
mobile app Tvarkau Miesta, residents can report overflowing bins or objects
blocking public roads, among other things.
“The citizens of Vilnius are bold, ambitious and want rapid changes.
Vilnius is not only open with its data, but also open to feedback and new ideas
that can lead to problem-solving for city issues. The city has opened a
three-way conversation between governance, business and the citizens, but
feedback from visitors is also considered greatly important. City guests are
becoming increasingly aware of the modern, digitised solutions and open
approach to governance. A lot of them make use of the available tools during
their visits, for instance to pay for parking with their phones," said Inga
Romanovskienė, Director of Vilnius’ Tourism and Business Development
Agency.
