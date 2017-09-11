Construction, Ecology, Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments
Enefit Green to establish solar power plants in total capacity of 7 MW
|Aavo Kärmas. Photo: energia.ee.
Aavo
Kärmas, the Head of Enefit Green said
that their goal is to increase the amount of electricity produced from
renewable energy sources. “Solar energy has rapidly grown in recent years and
become more competitive. At the moment, there are more than 1,300 solar power
stations in the Estonian power grid helping to cover their owner’s electricity
needs,” Kärmas said. According to Aavo Kärmas, the ambition of Enefit Green is to install a total of at
least 50 MW of solar panels within the next five years.
He added that since the goal of Eesti
Energia is to produce 40% of electricity from renewable and alternative
sources by 2022, then the solar power plants mentioned contribute to it as
well. “We will surely continue to invest in the production of solar energy and
we see the whole Baltic Sea region as our potential markets, where Eesti Energia is already operating as an
energy seller,” Aavo Kärmas said.
The solar power stations will be established to lands in Eesti Energia’s use, but also next to Enefit Green’s power plants and to customers’
properties. One of the solar power plants will be located in Paldiski, for
example, in the near vicinity of the wind farm. A second one, however, in
Laaskõrve, Ida-Viru County, in the former mining area. Solar power stations
will also be established next to Iru and Paide power plants. A couple of dozen
solar power plants will be located at Eesti
Energia’s business customers’ and help to partially cover their power
consumption.
The production of electricity in the solar power plants will begin no later
than the end of this year. Enefit Green
will invest in the mentioned solar power plants a total of close to 5 mln
euros. The power plants being established will annually produce ca. 6,500 MWh
of renewable electricity. Such amount of electricity is enough for more than
2,000 average households for an entire year.
