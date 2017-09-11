Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Labour-market, Law and Regulations
Estonian parliament handling bill making it easier for foreigners to establish businesses in Estonia
The aim of
the bill is to promote investment by persons located abroad into Estonian
private limited companies. According to current legislation, Estonian
non-residents have difficulties with opening a bank account on behalf of a
company in Estonia, which according to current law is the prerequisite for
establishing a private limited company in ordinary procedure, the parliament's
press office said.
In the
future, it will be possible to use an account located in a bank or financial
institution of any European Economic Area state when establishing a private
limited company. According to the law currently in effect, only a bank account
in a bank established in Estonia could be used. The account is necessary as a
monetary share capital down payment will have to be transferred there when
establishing a company. The bill does not have an effect on the establishment
of public limited companies, the establishment of which still requires opening
a securities account in an Estonian bank.
The
amendment will also bring along the possibility to make contributions for
increasing the share capital to accounts located in aforementioned banks and
financial institutions. In addition, the wish is to make the entry and changing
of the entrepreneur's e-mail address to the Commercial Register exempt from
state fees.
According
to current law, a total of 18 euros in state fees has to be paid for changing
the entry. The parliament's legal affairs committee was appointed the leading
committee.
