Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 12:57
Foreign investors interested in Estonia's Utilitas
Sven Papp, managing partner at the law office Ellex Raidla that has advised several
takeover deals, confirmed that there has been talk about acquisition of Utilitas indeed and the talk rather has
become more intense of late. Papp, who represents a party potentially
interested in acquisition, said that more than one potential buyer has
demonstrated their interest.
It is
mostly foreign private equity funds that have demonstrated their interest
towards Utilitas.
"The
kind of infrastructure companies like Utilitas
are not up for sale every day. Therefore we've definitely got parties that have
interest," Papp said.
Papp
estimated that if Utilitas were to be
sold as a whole, its price would be in the same range as that of the renewable
energy company Nelja Energia. "I
do not know about Utilitas' loan
burden, but the value of the company should be under 500 mln [euros], rather
under 400 mln even," Papp said.
Kristjan Rahu, who holds 87% of the shares in Utilitas, said that he is not planning
on yielding control of the company. Rahu said that many foreign banks and funds
have approached the company over the past 1.5 years with a wish to buy.
"The
market situation apparently is such that there's very big interest in
infrastructure companies like us now," Rahu said. He stressed that no
official auction or procedure towards a sell-off has been started.
"And
if we were to do it, we would be talking about involving a financial
partner alone, not selling 100% of the company. Utilitas is an Estonian company managed by Estonians. Giving away
the company is definitely not on our minds. We won't even talk about
it," he added.
