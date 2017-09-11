Business, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 12:57
Some Lithuanian infrastructure projects may be interesting to Japanese businesses
|Photo: crossed-flag-pins.com.
"Such
infrastructure projects could include Klaipeda's deep-water port, if the
project is developed in the future, as well as Rail Baltica, and the
Kruonis pumped storage power plant and its expansion," Andrius Gelezauskas told.
Lithuania
already has some foothold in Japan's food and textile markets, he
said.
Gelezauskas
believes that, before inviting Japanese investments in infrastructure projects,
Lithuania should apologize for its political decision not to go ahead with
the project for building a new nuclear power plant in Visaginas.
The head of
the association thinks that Prime Minister Saulius
Skvernelis, who is visiting Japan this week, should do so during his
meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe.
"Since
the (Visaginas) project is de facto over, it will not be further developed. If
we look at this from the Japanese perspective, Lithuania invited Hitachi to
participate, thus involving various Japanese ministries in the project.
We should remember that nuclear energy exports were among the
key parts of Shinzo Abe's economic stimulus program in around 2011," he
said.
As part of
his Japanese visit, Skvernelis is also scheduled to visit BioJapan Expo
2018, to take part in a Lithuania-Japan business forum, and to meet with heads
of Japan's public authorities, business associations and companies.
- 09.10.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai будут перевозить грузы в направлении Гамбурга
- 09.10.2018 Unemployment rates in EU cities
- 09.10.2018 Lithuania posts 3% avg annual HICP inflation for September
- 09.10.2018 Girteka Logistics получит 60 млн. евро на развитие транспортного парка
- 09.10.2018 Вильнюс объявит конкурс на покупку дизельных автобусов
- 09.10.2018 Foreign investors interested in Estonia's Utilitas
- 09.10.2018 Lithuania to post lower 2018 GDP growth than other Baltic countries, Poland – IMF
- 09.10.2018 Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover increases 34.8% in nine months of 2018
- 09.10.2018 Повышение минимальной зарплаты в Литве изменит все
- 09.10.2018 Latvia's DIY chain Depo boosts FY revenue in Lithuania to 28 mln euros