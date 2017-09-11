Some Lithuanian infrastructure projects may be interesting to Japanese businesses

The head of the Lithuania-Japan Business Association says some infrastructure projects in Lithuania could be interesting to Japanese businesses, informs LETA/BNS.

"Such infrastructure projects could include Klaipeda's deep-water port, if the project is developed in the future, as well as Rail Baltica, and the Kruonis pumped storage power plant and its expansion," Andrius Gelezauskas told.





Lithuania already has some foothold in Japan's food and textile markets, he said.





Gelezauskas believes that, before inviting Japanese investments in infrastructure projects, Lithuania should apologize for its political decision not to go ahead with the project for building a new nuclear power plant in Visaginas.





The head of the association thinks that Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, who is visiting Japan this week, should do so during his meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe.





"Since the (Visaginas) project is de facto over, it will not be further developed. If we look at this from the Japanese perspective, Lithuania invited Hitachi to participate, thus involving various Japanese ministries in the project. We should remember that nuclear energy exports were among the key parts of Shinzo Abe's economic stimulus program in around 2011," he said.





As part of his Japanese visit, Skvernelis is also scheduled to visit BioJapan Expo 2018, to take part in a Lithuania-Japan business forum, and to meet with heads of Japan's public authorities, business associations and companies.