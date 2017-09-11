Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Port
Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover increases 34.8% in nine months of 2018
Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover in the first nine months of 2018 amounted to 266,500 tons, which is 34.8% more than in the first nine months of 2017, informs LETA.
The port
transshipped 141,100 tons of pulpwood (89.3% increase year-on-year), 35,900
tons of peat (25.2% up), 31,600 tons of wood chips (32.6% decrease), and 35,900
tons of expanded clay aggregate (8.1% increase).
The port
also handled 9,500 tons of asphalt and 5,400 tons of firewood, 3,600 tons of
rocks, and 3,500 tons of logs.
In
January-September of 2018, Salacgriva Port served 92 ships, or 25 ships more
than in the first nine months of 2017.
In 2017,
Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover was 263,600 tons - 9.5% less than in 2016.
There are
three large and seven small ports in Latvia. In 2017 Salacgriva was the third
largest among the small ports by cargo turnover.
