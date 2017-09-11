Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail

Latvia's DIY chain Depo boosts FY revenue in Lithuania to 28 mln euros

Latvia's building materials and household goods chain Depo posted 28.1 mln euros in sales revenue in Lithuania for 2017, more than a six-fold increase from 2016, its first year of operation in the country, informs LETA/BNS referring to the business daily Verslo Zinios.

The company last year launched construction on a new store in Vilnius that opened to business in April of 2018. Its total investments in stores reached 17 mln euros in 2017. 


Depo currently has three stores in Lithuania: the first one was opened in Klaipeda in November 2016, the second one in Panevezys in September 2017 and the third one in Vilnius last April. A new Depo store is under construction in Kaunas and a new store in Siauliai is in the designing stage.




